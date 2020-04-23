Deepika Padukone's conversation with WHO's Dr. Tedros has been suspended

Deepika Padukone has been actively involved in spreading mental health awareness. As a survivor, Deepika started the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help anyone who needs help or just someone to talk to about depression.

Since closing Deepika has been talking about mental health and how staying within the four walls for too long can affect some. He even announced that he will go live with the WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today. But due to unavoidable circumstances, the session had to be suspended.

Deepika turned to her social media to announce the same and said: "I regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation,quot; Prioritize mental health during the pandemic and beyond "between Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General The WHO and I, scheduled for April 23, 2020, have been suspended until further notice. That said, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic – one that I hope we prioritize and care for in these unusual times and beyond . "