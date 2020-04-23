David Kohan and Max Mutchnick at the end of their terms – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT: Story Includes Details About NBC Ending Will and grace

Will and Grace have left their apartment for the last time.

"We have always been Will and Grace," says Grace of Debra Messing. "Okay. Maybe we've been Will and Grace long enough," adds Will Will of Will McCormack. Then, just as the couple, accompanied by Karen from Megan Mullally and Jack from Sean Hayes, head towards the door, Grace reveals that she is about to go into labor.

The final episode of the NBC sitcom, written by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, consists of some false alarms from Grace. It also features Will trying not to remember his life in the city or his ex, McCoy, played by Matt Bomer, Karen going to the top of the Statue of Liberty to close with her ex-husband Stan and Jack's dream of making a bowing on a Broadway stage becoming a very real possibility.

It is the second time that the gang closes the door. However, unlike the end of the show's first presentation, which aired eight seasons between 1998 and 2006 before returning in 2017, this time around it's not all a dream.

David Kohan and Max Mutchnick spoke to Up News Info about how they ended the 11-season run, with 246 episodes, how they don't want to return to the characters, and what they're doing next.

The couple also teased some details that went unanswered during the final season.

You filmed the Will and grace end in December. Now that you've had a few months to live with him, how do you feel about finishing the program a second time?

David Kohan: It feels good. It seems that we went out on the terms we wanted to go out. It seems like we didn't stay too long and we didn't finish prematurely either. I feel pretty good about it.

Max Mutchnick: There were supposed to be ten episodes. We were going to do it as a special event on NBC, Bob Greenblatt thought it would be a fun way to do it and we agreed and out of ten episodes we found ourselves doing 53 three years later. It was a wonderful experience, but I agree with David, it is exactly as it should be. We did as many as we should and it was like having a once in a lifetime experience a second time. It was a great gift that happened in your life, why do we think it would happen again so it was a wonderful little miracle?

You guys wrote the final episode yourself. How was that second time?

Mutchnick: It seemed that we knew the characters better and that we were doing the right thing with the characters a little better than the first time. As we get older, we understand life a little better, we understand the characters we've created a little better, and in this ending, honestly, they were meant to be, that they were a couple who had everything but this thing. Because of the way the world has changed since we wrote the first show, we were able to talk about non-traditional families, there really is no judgment of what a family is as long as it works for the family and I think that's where we were able to get to. this end.

Chris Haston / NBC



Kohan: You think about how different it feels when Prop 8 was really controversial, the idea of ​​two (men) getting married in California. Then, when we started again, it felt like a relic, maybe not for the rest of the country, but it did for us, it certainly did for Max, who had been married for years at this time. So it was a different landscape and a landscape that changed radically and quickly, so I never felt that we were swimming upstream against the currents of history, now we were with it. It didn't seem that far away. What I always said when entering this, it was no longer that the program was not a novelty and an atypical case, we were returning as something old, familiar and comfortable.

Mutchnick: The first ending was a wish fulfillment for the audience who wanted to see this heteronormative narrative (Will and Grace's children marry). It was the most traditional way things should go, both ended up going to their corners and had their version of marriage and society, that was the first round.

Kohan: The children were able to realize what they were not.

Mutchnick: But everything is written from the ideal version of a relationship that is heterosexual. We realized the ultimate fantasy, the love story of the boy and the girl, that's what we have in the first ending. With this ending, we were more at peace and had reached an agreement with society, it is more acceptable for these two people to be together and have lovers and live under the same roof and still call each other an American family, a gay man and a woman. Heterosexual. They are very close and they adore each other and speak the same language to raise their children together. The first time, we were still following an old trope in a strange way. All that und evolved thinking was a dream.

You haven't made a fast-forward to this ending, have you left the door open in case you want to revisit the characters in a few years?

Mutchnick: We will not be back. There is no version of us coming back. David and I don't want to do it anymore. We own these characters and we love them, we have shared them and the four actors who play them certainly have a part of the DNA of these characters in them and, ultimately, the network would be the one we would decide, but if David and I received the authority to make the decision, I think it's time for this story to end. We have told all the stories we can tell for these characters.

You filmed this in December; Should you be glad that the ending wasn't closed by COVID-19?

Mutchnick: We were lucky to have finished. But then we will broadcast a retrospective and that was not done. That show has almost 150 clips from the 246 episodes we did, so there was a lot of work after we all declared ourselves closed. So it wasn't easy, but we were delighted to finish it and block it. Elton John was not shot and tried to get Elton John to shoot something during a quarantine … not the easiest type to do, but God bless him.

James Burrows directed each episode of Will and grace. That feels like something we won't see again on network television. Can you talk about your relationship with him?

Kohan: It's like a ball player playing for a team. It's a rarity now, but it was once expected. Frankly, I don't know if we would have done it, if we hadn't all done it together. You remove any part of this and it becomes something different. Jimmy especially we were always a team on this and it wouldn't have been correct unless we were all doing this together. It is very good to have this continuous association, for almost a quarter of a century. When Max and I started working with Jimmy, it was the kind of thing that almost made us feel validated as creators and showrunners. He is the man. In the course, feeling that we are genuine partners and teammates is something very special.

Finish most of the topics on the show, but some threads are left pending. For example, we've never seen Karen's (ex) husband Stan, although in the end you almost expected him to get off his helicopter. Why didn't you show it to him?

Mutchnick: There was a high-ranking writer on staff who wanted Stan to appear in the final. Speaking for myself, I never wanted to do it unless it was Marlon Brando or Robert Redford, a spectacular person who played Stan. I don't think there was a way to do it and why ruin it in the end. I am so glad that we never did.

Kohan: Orson Welles could have done it too, but we couldn't get any of them.

It's also unclear who is the father of Grace's baby.

Chris Haston / NBC



Kohan: That was intentional.

Mutchnick: Not one of those guys you met (earlier in the season). There is a back story that we are not going to share. Something else happened. It was not an immaculate conception, but she left aside a person she was in Europe with and that is the father. There was a scheduling problem that made it impossible. The child's father exists. We had creatively decided that an old lover of hers was the father and she saw him in Europe.

Now that Will & Grace is done, you're working on a new comedy pilot for CBS. How is that going in the midst of the current situation?

Mutchnick: We are in the second script right now. Now it's called The big bad wolf.

Kohan: We'll see. It really is such a curious time. You really don't know where you are standing. In the normal world, by now, you would be producing the pilot or it would have already been fired.

Mutchnick: We have Julie Bowen to play Frankie Wolfe, she is such an exciting casting piece and I am sure we will make it as soon as we are allowed, but we have to go through a lot in order for us to make it. blow up the stage and shoot that pilot. We hope this second script excites you.