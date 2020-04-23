DART, UNT Dallas join forces to help families in need in South Dallas during the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Approximately 100 families at two apartment complexes in South Dallas received donated meals Thursday thanks to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit and the University of North Texas at Dallas.

DART and UNT Dallas & # 39; Mobile Market joined forces to reach families in food deserts with fresh produce, food and other necessary items during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Volunteers loaded and unloaded the buses as part of a partnership with DART, UNT Dallas, Toyota, the Veggie Oak Cliff Project, Lonestar Human Services and Grow North.

