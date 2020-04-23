Dame Dash shoots Adam 22 for discrediting him: He's using the black community!

The partnership between Dame Dash and Adam 22 came to an abrupt end after the podcaster sat down for a long interview with Vlad TV, where he took the opportunity to speak to Dame.

Dame and Adam teamed up for a television show and managed just two episodes before things went wrong.

The No Jumper faced a backlash after Adam 22 tried to tell Dame "what blacks want,quot; from Kanye West. Dame accused him of being racist and had previously called him a "cultural vulture," but now Dame said she believes Adam 22 is using black culture to quickly move up the food chain.

It is a well known fact that Dame and Vlad do not love each other.

Dame accuses Adam 22 of only reporting negative stories in the black community and questions why he does not report the same way in his own community.

Adam 22 denies Dame's claims.