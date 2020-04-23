Home Entertainment Dame Dash shoots Adam 22 for discrediting him: He's using the black...

Dame Dash shoots Adam 22 for discrediting him: He's using the black community!

The partnership between Dame Dash and Adam 22 came to an abrupt end after the podcaster sat down for a long interview with Vlad TV, where he took the opportunity to speak to Dame.

Dame and Adam teamed up for a television show and managed just two episodes before things went wrong.

The No Jumper faced a backlash after Adam 22 tried to tell Dame "what blacks want,quot; from Kanye West. Dame accused him of being racist and had previously called him a "cultural vulture," but now Dame said she believes Adam 22 is using black culture to quickly move up the food chain.

