Dallas Cowboys selects Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, 17th overall in the 2020 NFL draft – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – With the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma.

Although Lamb was the third wide receiver in the 2020 NFL draft, Up News Info Sports ranked him as his widest receiver in the 2020 draft class and the 10th best overall prospect in the entire draft.

According to Up News Info Sports, Lamb is pound for pound one of the strongest wide receivers in the draft class. It has the ability to make acrobatic and contested catches look easy and Lamb is just a few meters from the capture monster. Lamb averaged 20 yards a catch in the past two years at Oklahoma with 25 touchdowns.

During his time at Oklahoma Lamb, he had 3,293 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. Last season, he had 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also led the country with 21.4 yards per catch in 2019.

The Cowboys have a small wide receiver need after losing Randall Cobb, Tavon Austin and Lance Lenoir this offseason. Lamb will join a large receiving group led by Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup.