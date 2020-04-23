Cowboys take CeeDee Lamb, demanding revenge with best pick against Eagles

When Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb fell in the second half of the first round on Thursday night, you can bet the Eagles thought the best wide receiver prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft would be fair to them.

But instead of Lamb being caught by Philadelphia at No. 21, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys did the honors of denying them their ideal pick, taking him four picks earlier.

If this was the last season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm,quot;, Jones would be Larry David opening "Jerry & # 39; s Java,quot; right next to (Howie) "Roseman & # 39; s Roasters,quot;. Only in this case, this "spite selection,quot; makes perfect sense: it makes the Cowboys' offense much better equipped to take back the NFC East from the Eagles.

The Cowboys were in need of a wide receiver under new offensive head coach Mike McCarthy. While it was thought that they would target a pure slot receiver to replace Randall Cobb, who replaced Cole Beasley, between Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, they did their best to satisfy Dak Prescott's need.

Lamb, a productive and physical clone of the Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, gives the Cowboys plenty of versatility for the passing game. Lamb becomes interchangeable with Cooper on internal and external routes and with Gallup's ability to stretch the field to make big plays. Dallas has created a coverage nightmare with its three main goals.

That trio compares to any such combination in the league for a team that achieved huge numbers in the air last season. They will all demand attention in 11-person sets as they better open the running game and the short pass for Ezekiel Elliott.

The Eagles improved on the corner with Darius Slay, but still have some coverage issues with the rest of the high school. Slay could take Cooper or Lamb away from time to time in the teams' head-to-head confrontations, but not both. A traditional slot option would not have caused that problem; Lamb, a potentially elite co-No. 1, does.

The Eagles ended up taking a wide receiver at No. 21 at TCU's Jalen Reagor, a quick and deep threat with their own brand of gaming skills. But it is a considerable abandonment of its companion Big 12, which has a more ideal size and a more complete game. The Cowboys needed a complementary receiver, but they got much bigger with someone capable of being an alpha. The Eagles needed an early alpha, but they got more of a home runner, which is essentially a younger, healthier upgrade to DeSean Jackson. Philly still needs a real number 1.

Remember when the Eagles traded ahead of the Cowboys in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft to get tight on Dallas Goedert? Dallas was looking for him as a successor to Jason Witten, but he ended up being a very good pick for the Eagles – they needed a lot of their receiving production to complement Zach Ertz, which ultimately helped them outperform the Cowboys in the division.

The Cowboys took even more revenge on the Eagles by grabbing Lamb two years later. They further strengthened an already strong receiving body, while the Eagles had to settle for a less secure solution. It could be a decision that once again tilts the NFC East title toward Dallas.