Cowboys 2020 Draft Pick: When Does Dallas Pick Next? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

The Cowboys have done their best to recreate the three-headed monster that helped the franchise win three Super Bowls in four years during the 1990s. They placed the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott and re-signed the catcher. Open Amari Cooper for five years. , $ 100 million contract in this low season. Along with running back Ezekiel Elliott, the trio will earn more than $ 68 million in 2020.

They can now use their picks in the 2020 NFL Draft to help provide affordable depth.

Looking at the statistics, Dallas should have had better results than 8-8 last year. They were sixth in the NFL in scoring offense and eleventh in the league in scoring defense. Jerry Jones left coach Jason Garrett after the season and turned to former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who has reportedly devoted himself to analytics. McCarthy has also hired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

If the Cowboys can beef up the defense by adding a passer and cornerback who can contribute immediately, then they should be back in contention in the NFC. Jones may be active on the draft weekend to secure those pieces.

Here's a look at where the Cowboys will pick in the 2020 NFL Draft along with an updated selection:

Cowboys 2020 Draft Pick: When Do You Pick Dallas?

The Cowboys' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will be No. 17 overall in the first round. Dallas enters the draft with eight total selections.

Round Pick No. one 17 two 51 3 82 4 4 123 5 5 164 5 5 179 (compensatory) 6 6 197 7 7 231

Cowboys NFL Draft needs

Edge: Robert Quinn, last year's sack leader, left in free agency. Demarcus Lawrence was second behind Quinn with just five sacks. Jourdan Lewis, a cornerback (!), Tied for the team's third-highest number of sacks with four. The Cowboys need to chase the quarterback better.

Corner: The need in this position is so obvious after Byron Jones' transfer to the Dolphins that a first-round corner is a huge possibility. However, the Cowboys have said they would be comfortable starting the season with Lewis, Anthony Brown, and Chidobe Owuzie as their top three. That would allow Dallas to take plug-and-play leads in other positions earlier and then head to the corner later.

Offensive line: The Dallas line has been one of the best in soccer in recent seasons, but center Travis Frederick retired in the offseason; however, his replacement, Connor McGovern, is already on the list, so Dallas could look to add a swing swing.

Safety: The Cowboys signed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in free agency to play alongside Xavier Woods, lessening the need for the position. Dallas can focus on adding depth on day 3.

The wide receiver: Cooper is paid as a No. 1 receiver, but Michael Gallup's 2019 season was not far behind. Randall Cobb, however, traveled south on Interstate 45 to catch passes from Deshaun Watson in Houston, making a No. 3 receiver seem like a likely pick.

Dallas Cowboys mock draft 2020

