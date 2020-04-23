Courtney Love screams to post Malone after asking permission to sing Nirvana songs at upcoming concert

Nirvana fans know that Kurt Cobain tragically committed suicide on April 5, 1994. At the time, he was married to Hole leader Courtney Love, and therefore all of his assets and copyrights were transferred to his hands.

Hot New Hip Hop reported that Courtney Love recently expressed her gratitude to Post Malone for clarifying Kurty's already massive legacy and also asked permission to use the artist's songs at his next concert this Friday.

As previously reported, Post Malone is hosting a concert this Friday in honor of Nirvana. He will perform many of the band's hits and perhaps even some of the band's lesser-known songs. Post Malone has reportedly chosen to act to raise money for coronavirus relief.

This Wednesday, Post Malone scoffed at the upcoming tribute concert when he posted a video of himself on stage while listening to a Nirvana song in the background. The end of the video features a date and time, Friday, April 24, at 6:00 p.m. ITS T. The show will air on YouTube.

Post Malone fans know that he has often spoken about the importance of Nirvana as an influence on his taste. Not surprisingly, the young artist has chosen to perform a tribute concert in honor of the band. As for the songs he will perform, it is currently unknown.

Obviously, Kurt Cobain is not here to grant Post Malone rights, so it had to be Courtney. You can see what the artist had to say in previous Instagram posts.

In addition to thanking Post Malone for his contributions to the coronavirus relief fund, he also said that Kurt would be very proud of him for using the songs for the betterment of humanity. Kurt Cobain fans know that Courtney's reputation has not always been stellar.

Ad

In fact, many fans of the band have argued for years that Love may have had something to do with the rocker's death in 1994. Several documentaries and books have been written about Kurt's tragic passing.



Post views:

two