Costa Ronin on Showtime’s Homeland and Claire Danes – Up News Info Tampa

Showtime's "Homeland,quot; will air its series finale on Sunday, April 26, and actor Costa Ronin has become one of the show's biggest stars in the past two seasons.

The actor plays Russian intelligence officer Yevgeny Gromov and Ronin's character is an important part of the eighth and final season of the series and he loves every minute of being on the show.

"It really is entering an alternate reality where everything is real and you can touch everything and work with the material. It makes it very, very special," Ronin said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. "It's really cool. I've been a fan of this show since it came out. I never thought it would be a part of it and when an opportunity arose, it was quite surreal. I literally had a chance to get into one of my favorite shows. It was a really special moment. This show has traveled quite a lot around the world. I've only been a part of it for the past two years and still, we've filmed in Virginia, Hungary, Morocco and Los Angeles. All we can do as actors is create healthy people. "

FULL INTERVIEW:

Ronin says that everything you saw with Gromov's evolution this year also existed last year. The multiple layers of Ronin's character and show are one of the reasons why he thinks "Homeland,quot; has been so successful over the years.

"When you work on a character, you have to think of it as an onion," said Ronin. "What I had to do this year is discover how my onion can create another onion. Yevgeny had to figure out how to work with Carrie. There is an element of respect and understanding and there is a fascination because they really are mirror images of each other. They complete and understand each other. At the same time, they still work for their own people and their own flags. "

While Ronin has worked with many great actors on projects like Quentin Tarantino's "The Americans,quot; and "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," Claire Danes is in a category of her own based on how she is able to get in and out of playing Carrie Mathison. .

"It's quite remarkable. I've been watching the show from the beginning and what's really cool is that she can get into that character instantly," said Ronin. "We could have a conversation about Christmas and the kids and then literally when they call the action, it's all. In the eyes you can see that the energy changes. She is an absolutely remarkable artist. It was a gift to work with someone like her and someone like Mandy (Patankin).

