Coronavirus, world hunger, oil prices: its briefing on Thursday

We are covering the calamity of collapse of oil prices, an imminent world hunger crisis and two lovers leaving across borders.
The collapse of oil prices is turning the world
The collapse in oil prices due to the coronavirus pandemic is causing an economic calamity for oil-dependent nations like Iraq and Venezuela.
"No one imagined a crisis of this scope," said a global energy expert. "This was not in any setting."
Our reporters explored how The oil coronavirus shock will affect countries around the world.
Markets: Asian markets mixed on Thursday, while futures markets forecast a weak open on Wall Street. Follow our live briefing.
In fact, the bloc has channeled more emergency aid, with little supervision, to each of the countries than to Spain or Italy devastated by viruses.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary exercises the emergency powers conferred on him to deny opposition mayors considerable tax revenue. The Polish government is moving ahead with the May 10 presidential elections, which require votes to be cast by postal vote, despite the fact that the postal union called it impossible.
Although the European Parliament described the Polish and Hungarian actions during the coronavirus crisis as "totally incompatible with European values,quot;, the block's reluctance to penalize them has raised doubts.
Details: Hungary and Poland, with a combined population of 48 million and less than 700 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, received € 13 billion. Italy and Spain, with 107 million people and more than 46,000 deaths, received half.
"Instead of coronavirus, hunger will kill us,quot;
The blockages are depleting work and income, leaving millions to worry about having enough to eat. The World Food Program estimates that 265 million people could be brought to the brink of hunger by the end of the year, doubling the number of people facing acute hunger.
In Nairobi, a raffle for flour and oil triggered a stampede. In India, thousands queue to buy bread and vegetables. But even charitable gifts could expose people to the virus if crowds appeared.
To get an idea of the crisis, our reporters from around the world spoke with a migrant worker in Delhi; a construction worker displaced from his home in Syria; and a humanitarian worker in a poor neighborhood in Nairobi.
Quote: "Instead of coronavirus, hunger will kill us," said the migrant worker, lining up for food. "The closure has trampled on our dignity."
A date across closed borders
Above, Karsten Tüchsen Hansen, 89, and Inga Rasmussen, 85, on the border between Denmark and Germany. She drives from the Danish side, he passes from the German side.
Love, Mr. Tüchsen Hansen believes, "is the best in the world."
Tensions between the United States and Iran: President Trump told the Navy to "shoot down,quot; and destroy any Iranian gunships that harass American warships. The threat came a week after the Pentagon accused Iranian ships of "dangerous,quot; approaches to US warships in the Persian Gulf.
Watch: What if Anne Frank had vlogged her experience in hiding? That is the premise of a new online series aimed at young people living in isolation.
What we are reading: Outside magazine deep dive into the volcano eruption on the White Island in New Zealand. Elisabeth Goodridge, our associate travel editor, calls it "a well-written, knowledgeable, and very, very exciting read that sheds light on the risks of adventure tourism and the question of who is responsible when disaster strikes."
A timeline of the USA USA Rewritten for coronavirus
The news that a person who died in Santa Clara County, California on February 6 had the coronavirus has raised questions about The timeline of the US outbreak The USA, which is by far the largest in the world. To get a scientific view of the implications, we spoke with Carl Zimmer, a science journalist, Times columnist and author of the book "A Planet of Viruses."
What do we know about the timing of the virus's arrival in the United States?
The virus itself jumped from bats to humans in Asia, most likely in China. Then there is the outbreak in Wuhan, which accelerated in December. Then it's in Europe, probably in early January.
Studies of virus samples from New York showed that The vast majority belonged to lineages introduced from Europe, and probably arrived early in mid-February. You can see this from minor but revealing mutations in their genes that act as a signature. What New York viruses are most similar to are not viruses in Italy, but viruses in England, in France, in Belgium. It seems that many viruses were moving in Europe, and some were brought to the United States.
Evidence from California indicates that it was arriving there in early or mid-January.
Could the virus have been circulating in California even earlier?
Scientists do not believe Covid was furious in California in November. By looking at the genes of the viruses, you can see that it had just started in Wuhan. They don't see the kind of California hospitalizations you would see if it took off. We know what it's like when Covid-19 takes off, and it didn't happen in November.
What are you looking for next?
At the autopsy of the February 6 case, all they needed to find to confirm that this person had Covid-19 were a few fragments of the virus' genes.
If you really want to know more, you need the entire genome, all the genetic material of the virus. Then, by looking at the mutations, you can see where the virus came from, and you can start to get some guesswork about how it got there.
But we are dealing here with a deceased person. The virus in his remains is breaking down.
Still, scientists may be able to extract enough virus to reattach the genome. I am waiting for that.
