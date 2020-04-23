coronavirus: Theory of the spread of 5G COVID-19 & # 39; a hoax that has no technical basis & # 39;: United Nations ICT agency – Latest news

United Nations: The latest 5G high-speed broadband technology is not responsible for the spread of COVID-19 and any theory of a link between it and the coronavirus is "a hoax that has no technical basis,quot;, communications and information agency UN Technology has said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world almost four months ago, 5G phone masts have been damaged or destroyed in several European countries, including Ireland, Cyprus, and Belgium.

In the UK, dozens of towers were attacked and engineers mistreated on the job, according to a UN News report.

A spokeswoman for the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Monika Gehner, told UN News on Wednesday that the theory of a link between 5G and COVID-19 is "a hoax that has no technical basis."

"The coronavirus is not being spread by radio waves. It is a real shame, during this time when there are real concerns about the health and well-being of the general public, and the economic cost that the fight against this pandemic is having, which any time or energy has to be used to combat this and other false rumors, "he said.

5G is the next generation cellular technology with download speeds that are declared 10 to 100 times faster than today's 4G networks.

5G reliably connects an extremely large number of devices. This allows future users to access a wide variety of services, including industrial and professional applications, the ITU said.

During the current pandemic, communication technology plays an essential role in ensuring that health services, many of which face unprecedented demand due to the pandemic, can respond efficiently: this was highlighted when a telephone pole It supplied voice and data traffic to A hospital built in response to the pandemic in the British city of Birmingham was reportedly set on fire in April.

The magnitude of the problem prompted the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN agency that is leading the response to the pandemic, to add the 5G conspiracy to its article COVID-19, which noted that "viruses cannot travel on radio waves / mobile networks. COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks. "



In a statement released in February, the WHO noted that "to date, and after much research, no adverse health effects have been causally related to exposure to wireless technologies."

He also noted that "as long as the overall exposure remains below international guidelines, no public health consequences are anticipated."

ITU, WHO and UNICEF are working with telecommunications companies to send text messages to people directly on their mobile phones with vital health messages to help protect them from COVID-19, reaching billions of people without access. to Internet.

The Global Education Coalition, an ITU / UNESCO initiative, ensures that learning never stops for the more than 1.5 billion students and youth across the globe affected by the closure of schools and universities.

The Global Network Resilience Platform helps policy makers, regulators and industry players to ensure that networks remain resilient and that telecommunications services are available to as many people as possible.