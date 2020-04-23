Coronavirus survivors continue to test positive, and we don't know why – BGR

Coronavirus survivors continue to test positive after recovery, which puzzles doctors.

Some patients have retested positive 70 days after the original infections, and doctors are struggling to find an explanation or a cure.

It is not clear if they are contagious or if they have been infected a second time. Some show symptoms, while others do not.

An increasing number of reports indicate that some new coronavirus survivors may test positive again several days after being discharged from hospitals. Some of them have been showing mild symptoms in Korea, but authorities cannot explain what is really happening. We have seen such reports from China in recent weeks, with patients being isolated for the second time after testing positive again.

It turns out that some people can carry the virus for months after being declared cured, according to a new report. Authorities are struggling to understand whether a patient who continues to test positive after recovery is infectious to others, and some are considering new discharge protocols as a result.

A new report from Reuters reveals additional details about such unusual cases of COVID-19 in China.

A person in his 50s who Reuters He was able to interview him and said that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in early February, and then he was treated at two hospitals. He was then transferred to a quarantine center established in a group of apartments in the industrial part of Wuhan. Two months after contracting the new coronavirus, it still tested positive. The man had taken numerous CT scans and COVID-19 nucleic acid tests, some of which were negative. He went to different hospitals and was concerned that he had been reinfected. He had considered suicide, since the disease had a high cost on his mental state. He was concerned that his condition would not allow him to see his son again.

A different person says he stayed in three Wuhan hospitals where he had received treatment before being transferred to the same flat center. He had taken 10 tests since the third week of February, and they kept giving positive results, although some also give negative results at times. Patients at the center must remain there for at least 28 days and are allowed to leave only once they obtain two negatives.

An increasing number of cases continue to test positive without showing symptoms, the report notes. Patients who tested negative for the virus after recovery tested positive again, up to 70 days after the first infection. Some tested positive 50 to 60 days after being removed.

Patients in China are discharged after two consecutive negative tests. Some doctors want this requirement to rise to three tests or more.

China says these patients are not infecting others, but are still isolated. China has yet to comment on coronavirus statistics, and its numbers have recently been questioned as they do not seem to fit in with what is happening elsewhere. Unsurprisingly, China's health officials have not released accurate figures for patients who tested positive after recovery, but there are dozens of cases at least.

Some fear that reinfection of COVID-19 is the answer, but others dispute the notion. Chinese medical professionals also said Reuters that the presence of antibodies in the blood will not guarantee recovery. Antibodies can coexist with the virus, and is actually what happens while you are recovering. This detail is essential for the so-called immunity passports that some governments are considering. To be declared immune to COVID-19, you must have a positive result for antibodies, but negative for the virus.

Others believe that a weaker immune response may explain why the virus reactivates. We have heard this hypothesis before, most recently from Korea. A Korean MERS patient with lymphoma had the infection for 116 days in 2015. The lymphoma eventually killed him.

Reuters He cites recent disclosures by the Korean CDC that 91 people tested positive again. However, those figures were updated last week. As of Friday, Korea had 163 patients who tested positive again, and at least 61 of them developed mild symptoms. The report adds that Korean authorities found 1,000 people who had tested positive for four weeks or more. In Italy, doctors had patients who tested positive for about a month. The current record is 49 days, according to a study from China.

