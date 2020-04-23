Coronavirus scam sued by Jeff Dunham; Donate millions to charities – Deadline

Jeff Dunham has voiced many over the years, but today the ventriloquist superstar is in the role of plaintiff to shut down the unauthorized use of his name and characters to sell coronavirus protection gear and other merchandise.

"This case is simple and the facts are indisputable: Defendants are promoting, promoting, manufacturing, selling, and capitalizing on consumer products, including COVID-19 masks and T-shirts, which clearly incorporate and exploit the world-famous ventriloquism characters. that Plaintiff Jeff Dunham spent years developing, which are protected by Plaintiff's copyrights and trademarks, and

containing a protectable business image, "says the multi-million dollar copyright infringement lawsuit filed today in Los Angeles Superior Court against Ooshirts, Ince and owner Raymond Lei (READ HERE).

Dunham seeks "legal damages of not less than $ 150,000 for registered copyright and not less than $ 2 million for trademark" plus $ 10 million in "general and special damages" and all earnings of infringers.

"To add insult to injury, in order to attract consumers to their websites and help sell their counterfeit products, Defendants have exploited Jeff Dunham's own name, photograph, image and / or likeness, which has It has caused a lot of consumer confusion and has led fans of the plaintiff asking if he was improperly trying to capitalize on the COVID-19 pandemic by selling these COVID-19 products, "adds the filing of multiple claims. from Hollywood heavyweight attorney Marty Singer for Dunham. "This confusion has caused, and continues to cause, great damage to the plaintiff's reputation and brand," proclaims the jury trial of 11 lawsuits seeking trial.

Having previously tried to prevent Lei's media from exploiting his image and work before, Dunham promises to use the millions, as long as he finally wins in court.

"My wife and I intend to use the proceeds from this lawsuit to increase our ongoing contributions to charities that benefit COVID-19 relief efforts," Dunham told Deadline on Thursday.

Having been sued in the past by HBO and Atari, Ooshirts, Inc and Lei did not respond to Deadline's request for comment.