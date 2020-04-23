Coronavirus kills Los Angeles "unrecoverable" on-site production by 2020, says FilmLA – Deadline

Already at least five years old in 2019, film and television production in Los Angeles is almost guaranteed to hit rock bottom in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of when the features, series and specials start working again.

"Starting today, with the closure about to extend into the second quarter, FilmLA analysts predict that local Shoot Day losses are already unrecoverable for the year," proclaimed a report published by the local organization on Thursday.

Even with years of now buoyant state tax credits, the Los Angeles country area fell 18% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. Then, in that clearly problematic landscape, the success and production of COVID-19 stopped in mid-March on stages and stages throughout the region as studios and networks moved to limit contagion. – a major blow to the solar plexus of an industry that has experienced fairly steady growth for much of the past few years, especially thanks to the increase in transmission services.

Related story Abigail Disney is leaving in Disney Furloughs: & # 39; What is the real F – k ????? & # 39;

"Since we are already in the second quarter with a 100% decrease in production, and with that situation unlikely to change until June, if so, we predict that it does not matter when production returns to LA in 2020 and at what level, everything the year will be to end in red ”, says Philip Sokoloski, head of Film LA Communications, Deadline in the strongest terms.

Today's Department of Labor figures that another 4.4 million people signed up for unemployment benefits due to an essentially closed economy under widespread orders to stay home, now leave people jobless at 16% or 26.5 millions, a figure unheard of in America since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Unlike the 1933 gold digger era, Hollywood has taken a bloody blow to this economic and health crisis. Production is closed, as are almost all theaters, which were full during the Great Depression.

While a lot of industry like writers and some post-production staff members continue to work remotely, the mass layoffs, schedule breaks, large pay cuts, and corporate leave have left thousands of people in very difficult times. . Adding to the stress of Tinseltown workers is the fact that the Golden State Employment Development Department has been overwhelmed and many cannot even apply for Unemployment Insurance, let alone receive a check more than a month after that production ceased on television and film projects.

"FilmLA joins all of Los Angeles in prioritizing the health and well-being of our communities during this unprecedented challenge," said permitting agency president Paul Audley in today's tough first quarter report. “Our concern also extends to the financial security of local families, including the nearly one in five Angelenos who have ties to this business and the thousands of small businesses they support. Our thoughts are with all who are closest and seriously affected, whatever the uniqueness of the circumstances. "

With television taking the biggest hit before it went completely offline on March 20, both the city and Los Angeles County implemented safer measures to squash the curve of new coronavirus cases, the region had already dropped to 7,252 days of filming overall from the beginning of the year to last month. That compares to 8,843 SD in the first quarter of 2019. Small screen productions are down 20.6%.

Overall, movie production was relatively stable until the massive close, with a drop of just 6.1% earlier this year compared to the first quarter of 2019.

In a region where television production accounts for about 75% of filming on soundstages, TV comedy decreased by 53.9% in the first quarter of 2020 from the first quarter of 2019, TV drama decreased by 25 , 7% and television pilots on the decline decreased by 13/1%. It should be noted that in this era of direct orders to the series, the pilot season generally begins in mid-February, so the COVID-19 situation closed the process quite early. On the other hand, reality TV production increased 11.9%, says FILMLA, emphasizing the avalanche of new streamers who will go online this year preparing projects for their respective releases.

As the state, county, and city contemplate how the economy and media industry could reopen in the coming weeks, medical numbers are slated. As of yesterday's data for the Los Angeles County Public Health office, there are 16,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region with 729 official deaths.