Coronavirus infection fever can last more than a week – BGR

The fever after a viral infection can last for several days, and new coronavirus infections are no exception.

A small study from China says that fever lasts an average of eight to 11 days.

CDC guidelines say that it is safe to leave the insulation if you are treating COVID-19 at home after 72 hours of regular temperature readings without the use of a fever reducer.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Many coronavirus patients are asymptomatic. That means they can still transmit the disease to others even if they don't show any of the symptoms of COVID-19. Fever, cough, and fatigue are symptoms that could indicate an infection with the new coronavirus, but they may also be indicative of a different viral infection.

Only a COVID-19 test will tell you if you have the disease or if it's just the flu. But once your diagnosis of COVID-19 has been confirmed, you can wait several days for fever after the onset of symptoms.

A limited study from China says that fever can persist in COVID-19 patients for an average of eight to 11 days, said Natasha Bhuyan, regional medical director at One Medical. PopSugar. What that means is that even if you're treating your symptoms at home with Advil or Tylenol, the fever probably won't go away for several days.

Fever is not a bad sign, as it is proof that the immune system is working against the new virus. But you'll still have to keep your temperature under control, and you should definitely keep in touch with your doctor, even if your COVID-19 diagnosis doesn't require hospitalization. As the fever continues, other symptoms may worsen, and it is critical to contact your doctor if you have trouble breathing.

As you recover from COVID-19 (or from a variety of other diseases), your fever will gradually go away. Your temperature levels can also be used to determine if you have recovered from an infection. In the case of COVID-19, it is an important detail to decide if you should continue with the quarantine or if you can exit.

The CDC says its temperature should be kept normal for 72 hours without the help of medication before it comes out of isolation. Experiencing any type of fever during that interval means that you will have to reset the clock.

Monitoring your temperature is good practice, especially if you have to go shopping or work. Some employers are likely to perform routine temperature checks to catch potential patients with COVID-19 before the economy reopens.There is an iPhone shortcut that allows you to quickly record temperature readings, and it may be a good idea to keep track of temperature even if it does not show any symptoms of COVID-19. That way, if you develop a fever, you can compare the readings to your normal temperature.

Image Source: Deliris / Shutterstock