Coronavirus in MN: Couple celebrates 63rd wedding anniversary through glass wall – Up News Info

A local couple celebrated their 63rd anniversary last Sunday through the window of their assistance center.

Jack and Diane Strickland live on the Ackerberg Family Sholom West campus. Jack is a resident at Knollwood Place Apartments and Diane is in hospice at the Roitenberg Family Assisted Living residence.

The couple met at the church in Salt Lake City, where they were both born and raised.

They have had quite an adventurous life together, traveling for 10 years after retirement and volunteering for groups like the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program and the Rio Grande Bible Institute.

Now with Diane in hospice during the COVID-19 pandemic, the two had to commemorate this year's milestone a little differently, but it didn't make the day any less special.

Jack and Diane have three children, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. The couple tells Up News Info-TV that they were very happy that they were able to celebrate an anniversary, even through glass.