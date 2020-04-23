Coronavirus in Minnesota: MSHSL cancels all spring sports and activities for 2019-2020 season – Up News Info

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) announced Thursday that all spring sports and activities are officially canceled for the 2019-2020 school year.

The decision comes just hours after Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order to keep Minnesota schools closed for the remainder of the academic year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"I can understand how heartbreaking the cancellation of the spring sports and activity season is for our students," said board member Troy Stein, director of activities for Edina High School. “Sports and activities are much more than competitions and performances. They provide students with a sense of achievement, purpose, and belonging. They also provide the community with the opportunity to gather and gather around their school. Without that, I think it's fair to say that we all feel a sense of loss. "

The cancellation applies to all forms of student participation in any league, athletics, and fine arts activity. According to MSHSL, the section and state tournaments for each of the league's spring activities are also canceled.

League officials encourage all students, coaches, advisors, and officials to adhere to the current order to stay home.

"Our work will continue to provide leadership and guidance for our member schools and will soon head into the summer and plan for a return to participation this fall," said League Executive Director Erich Martens. "Right now, everything we can do to curb the spread and impacts of COVID-19 will help ensure everyone's health, and will certainly increase the chances that programming for students can return."