Coronavirus in Minnesota: Food Processing Plant Workers Push for Better Protection Against COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Comfrey Farm Prime Pork in Windom is just the latest food processing plant closed for the coronavirus pandemic.

After several workers tested positive for the virus, the plant is closed for complete disinfection. Management expects work to be completed in time for the plant to reopen for production on Friday.

"Every day that passes and no more is done to protect these workers, the more these workers and the nation's food supply are put at risk," said Mark Lauritsen, vice president of meatpacking for United Food and Commercial Workers International.

To explain the dire situation at the processing plants, the United Food and Commercial Workers union made a national press call.

UFCW International President Marc Perrone said: "We have documented 10 deaths in meat packaging, three in food processing and 5,000 union members sick or exposed to the virus."

The union demands that the White House Task Force institute better worker protection. The UFCW wants to compel companies to cut production, institute social distancing from workers, and provide all employees with appropriate personal protective equipment, such as N-95 respirators.

Achut Deng is one of hundreds of employees who fell ill at the now closed Smithfield Pork Processing Plant in Sioux Falls, S.D.

She is angry with some who suggest that the largely immigrant workforce at the plant shares some responsibility for the spread of the virus.

“I got it as a single mother, living at home with my three children. It had nothing to do with being an immigrant, where did I get it? Deng said.

Since then, hundreds more have tested positive for COVID-19 at dozens of Midwest meat processing plants, including at least four facilities in Minnesota.

"Help us stay safe so we can do our job helping to feed the United States," said Itzel Goytia, a worker at the Cargill meat processing plant.

With plants closed and farmers unable to retain an increasing number of pigs and poultry, some producers have little choice but to slaughter their livestock and poultry. They are simply running out of space and cannot slow the growth of the animal long enough.

When pigs get too big, processing plants don't want them. And donating such a huge volume of animals to food banks is almost impossible.

“We are having trouble getting to the food banks because they don't have refrigeration there. So what is happening is that they are destroying and it is a terrible thing, "Perrone said.

And a terrible waste of both food and farmers' income.

UFCW also represents more than 9,000 supermarket employees in Minnesota.

He says supermarkets are doing a much better job of keeping their workers and shoppers safe. Fewer than a dozen store workers are believed to have tested positive for COVID-19.