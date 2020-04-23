Corey Feldman Re-Release (My) Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys – Movie Now Streaming

Corey Feldman has reissued his documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys and the film is now airing on demand for next month. The film documents the way pedophiles work, as well as many of the grooming tactics they use when Corey Feldman and others discuss the abuse that both Coreys suffered while they were teenage Hollywood stars. Corey Feldman was surrounded by adult pedophiles, several of whom were charged with him, and several people shared their testimonies that Corey Haim confided to them that Charlie Sheen allegedly raped him on the set of Luke. Charlie Sheen denied the allegations after the documentary premiered on March 9, 2020, through a statement from its publicist.

Charlie Sheen released the following statement.

“These sickly, twisted, and outrageous accusations never occurred. Period. I urge everyone to consider the source and read what her mother Judy Haim has to say. "

Other victims were featured in the documentary, including Ricky Garcia, 21, who alleged that his former manager, Joby Harte, abused him multiple times. Keith Coogan (Don't tell mom the babysitter is dead) noted that Hollywood has a lot of money and resources to protect children, be it on film or on TV, or in addressing cases of child sexual abuse when it occurs.

Most disturbing was the revelation that many people hired on TVs and movie sets are not being thoroughly vetted to ensure they are not sex offenders. Keith Coogan noted that many big-budget movies are made for a million or more. There is no excuse for not ensuring that games are a safe place for children.

You may see a tweet Corey Feldman shared announcing the relaunch of (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys along with a link where people can buy tickets to the movie below.

The allegations against Charlie Sheen are being picked up and discussed on various social media platforms. Although he has denied the claims and Corey Haim is not here to speak, many are looking at the divorce documents of his ex-wife Denise Richard and discovering what she said about the Two and a half Men disturbing actor

Ad %MINIFYHTMLe6cc5ccd5c215dfddd80399ff0df411824% %MINIFYHTMLe6cc5ccd5c215dfddd80399ff0df411824%

Some believe it is only a matter of time before additional victims of Hollywood abusers emerge and fight for justice.



Post views:

0 0