Common and Tiffany Haddish went on a virtual date, and it was so adorable

Stars, they are like us, well, more or less.

Dating apps have become the easiest way to find someone to date when you don't want to go through the trouble of chatting with a weird IRL. Even celebrities are turning to using dating apps.

Last December, Sharon Stone tweeted that her Bumble account was removed because people thought it was fake, and that she was just trying to find some nice rules to talk about. Turns out, he's not the only celebrity to give Bumble a shot.

On Wednesday, Tiffany Haddish posted on Instagram that she and Common had a virtual date for Bumble.

"I put on the black dress (optional drawers) for my virtual @bumble date with @common this weekend. She sent me flowers, we ordered food and we talked at night. Sending love at home," she wrote in the caption. .

The video he shared shows Common and Tiffany flirting from the comfort of their homes. Common was quick to congratulate her and said, "You look very beautiful." Tiffany knows Common is great too, so she returned the compliment and said, "You look so handsome."

Tiffany Haddish / Bumble / Instagram

Common also sent him flowers!

Tiffany Haddish / Bumble / Instagram

They also danced virtually!

Tiffany Haddish / Bumble / Instagram

Look, I'm fully aware that Tiffany's and Common's date is promotional content (in case it wasn't obvious, Tiffany has tagged her Instagram post #bumblePartner). But I really hope they continue to have unsponsored virtual dates. Both are ridiculously talented and attractive, making a great combination.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

If it doesn't work between them, I just hope to see Common on Bumble 😉!

