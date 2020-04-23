Chris Paul: NBA players need more than two weeks before returning

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul said players would need more than two weeks to prepare to play NBA games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has killed at least 184,100 people worldwide.

It remains to be seen whether the 2019-20 season will resume as the United States struggles to contain the outbreak (more than 848,700 confirmed cases and more than 47,600 deaths in total).

While the NBA remains committed to resuming the campaign, Commissioner Adam Silver said there is still no timetable for a possible restart. Paul, who is president of the players association, made it clear that the players do not want to quickly return to action.

"I'm just letting him know, and I don't think the league will do it anyway, but if they were like, 'Hey, you've got two weeks and then we're leaving, that's not going to happen,' Paul told journalists in a conference call on Wednesday.

"Whatever the amount of time, I just know that the players will have the entrance, the saying, because we are the ones who are playing," added Paul 34. "That's the first thing. We don't want to put the boys in a situation where that your risk of injury is higher than ever. "

Paul said: "I understand what we are dealing with right now, many hypotheses, but I don't know.

"This is what happens with having 450 players in the league and being in a situation like this, where some boys have access to weight rooms, others don't.

"Some guys have access to facilities where they can train or do this or they can run. So whatever happens, and I say this, and I mean it, we always go back to the players."

"We just want to play," continued Paul. "We're trying to figure out what that is like. Right now, I'm just focused on playing, playing in some form or fashion."

"This is a situation where no one knows. The virus is in complete control. I seriously tried to answer things to the best of my ability, but there are things where I don't have the answers and I'm just not saying you."