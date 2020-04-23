Chris Hemsworth reveals he overreacted by quarantining

Like many others Chris Hemsworth "exaggerated,quot; by exercising at the beginning of self-isolation.
During an exclusive chat with ME! News& # 39; Scott Tweedie, the Australian superstar gave an update on how he and his family are in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. While the action movie star and his family are safe, it took time for Hemsworth to find his routine.
"The first two weeks they went crazy with training and nothing else to do. And it was like … I thought about it and I was exhausted," Hemsworth shared. "So, I've found a balance now."
Of course, the 36-year-old Marvel star has his three children with Elsa Pataky to stay entertained.
"You know, keeping my kids entertained is like training, it's a physical challenge in itself," he joked.
Unlike in other parts of the world, Hemsworth and his family can go out to the Australian seaside town where they reside.
"We are under different types of restrictions here and we can still navigate and exercise outside." Extraction star (now available on Netflix) explained. "I am grateful to be in a small coastal town like this and I feel sorry for you, and anyone in a big city who is isolated right now and locked in an apartment."
Speaking of surfing, Tweedie asked Hemsworth to reveal the best surfer in his home. As expected, this gave the director Sam Hargrave, who joined Hemsworth for the ME! News interview, giggle.
Instead of names, Hemsworth joked that "one of my sons is crawling there,quot; and that he's about to get over it. Cute!
Be sure to check out Tweedie's chat with Hemsworth and Hargrave in the clip above.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
