Chris Hemsworth reveals he overreacted by quarantining

Like many others Chris Hemsworth "exaggerated,quot; by exercising at the beginning of self-isolation.

During an exclusive chat with ME! News& # 39; Scott Tweedie, the Australian superstar gave an update on how he and his family are in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. While the action movie star and his family are safe, it took time for Hemsworth to find his routine.

"The first two weeks they went crazy with training and nothing else to do. And it was like … I thought about it and I was exhausted," Hemsworth shared. "So, I've found a balance now."

Of course, the 36-year-old Marvel star has his three children with Elsa Pataky to stay entertained.

"You know, keeping my kids entertained is like training, it's a physical challenge in itself," he joked.

Unlike in other parts of the world, Hemsworth and his family can go out to the Australian seaside town where they reside.