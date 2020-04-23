Chris Hemsworth calls for homeschooling amid COVID-19 & # 39; Absolute Challenge & # 39;

Instagram

By opening himself to quarantined life in a promotional video for Netflix, the & # 39; Thor & # 39; star He also shares the reason why he likes to spend time with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children.

Chris Hemsworth He finds that educating his children at home is more "challenging" than he expected.

The "Thor"The actor opened his life locked up in a promotional video for Netflix, and confessed that he is fighting for his seven-year-old daughter India and his twins Sasha and Tristan, six, to focus on their studies at home.

"Teaching them at home is an absolute challenge. It's three hours of negotiation and maybe 20 minutes of real work," said the actor. "(My kids) just yearn for interaction with other kids, obviously, and that's a challenge."

The star is in quarantine with his wife. Elsa Pataky at his home in Byron Bay, Australia, and then reflected that he is enjoying downtime during the professional break.

"We are just enjoying being together. We have been dragged around the world for many different reasons in recent years," he added.

During the coronavirus blockade, Chris offers guided meditation to help children with stress and anxiety in association with his Centr fitness and wellness app, which he recently released for a limited period amid the public health crisis.

Videos are available here.