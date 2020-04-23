Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky had a major toilet paper accident

Chris Hemsworth It has been found in the middle of a pickle of toilet paper.

During the Wednesday episode at Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Thor Star admitted that he and his wife Elsa Pataky I didn't need to panic to buy toilet paper due to a hilarious accident.

"My wife was ordering a box of toilet paper, like, three months ago and she thought there were 15 rolls and she ordered 15 boxes," he told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "So, inadvertently, we are stocked. We can smuggle this if necessary, but we have 15 boxes of toilet paper there."

Still on the subject of his family, the father of three children spoke about homeschooling for their little ones during the pandemic, noting that their teaching skills were not up to par.

"I'm trying. I'm failing miserably. It's like, you know, four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then 20 minutes of actual work, if that's the case," he explained. "And, you know, everything has changed since I was in school. You know, I was talking to the teacher about it and adding, subtracting, etc., now it's not that simple."