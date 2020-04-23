Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky had a major toilet paper accident

Chris Hemsworth It has been found in the middle of a pickle of toilet paper.
During the Wednesday episode at Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Thor Star admitted that he and his wife Elsa Pataky I didn't need to panic to buy toilet paper due to a hilarious accident.
"My wife was ordering a box of toilet paper, like, three months ago and she thought there were 15 rolls and she ordered 15 boxes," he told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "So, inadvertently, we are stocked. We can smuggle this if necessary, but we have 15 boxes of toilet paper there."
Still on the subject of his family, the father of three children spoke about homeschooling for their little ones during the pandemic, noting that their teaching skills were not up to par.
"I'm trying. I'm failing miserably. It's like, you know, four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then 20 minutes of actual work, if that's the case," he explained. "And, you know, everything has changed since I was in school. You know, I was talking to the teacher about it and adding, subtracting, etc., now it's not that simple."
"There are all these new little tricks and so forth that I don't understand," Chris continued. "So, good luck, I taught my kids. I'm just relaxing the idea that they'll come out of this quarantine IQ a little bit below. A little bit behind …"
As for how he's dealing with being cooped up with his youngins, the Extraction Star said her new love for mowing the lawn has been a welcome distraction. "I really like to mow the lawn," he shared. "I got this type of riding lawn mower a few months ago and there is something quite therapeutic about it. And it may be just a few hours of escape from having to entertain three children 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, you know? Or teach them to the kids ".
He added: "Usually it's around school time that lawns need to be mowed properly.‘ Honey, that lawn is growing. It's a jungle out there. I have to get there, sorry. "
If Chris's children need entertainment, the Avengers Endgame Star has many props from Marvel movies that they can play with. As she reached Jimmy, she raised Thor's hammer from the first moment. Thor movie and revealed that he held onto the stormbreaker ax hammer of his superhero character from Thor: Ragnorak.
Creating a full circle moment, Jimmy joked, "You know what would be fun? If you pick up that thing and put some of your many rolls of toilet paper on it. You can use that as a pretty clever toilet paper holder." As for the Stormbreaker, the nightly host joked that Chris could use it to cut the rolls in half if the toilet paper situation gets rough.
