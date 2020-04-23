Chris Cuomo shares update on recovery of teenage son from coronavirus

Chris Cuomo is talking about your son's battle with Coronavirus.
It's been a month since the CNN presenter shared that he had tested positive for the virus, and now Chris is giving an update on his family's health. Earlier this month, Chris announced that his wife, Cristina Cuomo, had tested positive for Coronavirus. Then on Wednesday, while sharing an update on her health, Cristina revealed that the couple's 14-year-old son Mario it is also fighting the virus.
"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one day and terrible the next, I am now working hard for my son, Mario, to pass the virus," Cristina wrote in a message on Instagram. "My heart hurts more than my head from his infection. I am applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on many vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am giving him healthy foods that I normally I can't get him to touch it. I kept a diary from last week that included my remedies and things I did to stay sane throughout the process. "
On Wednesday night, Chris appeared on Cuomo Prime Time along with his brother, the governor of New York Andrew Cuomo. During his time in the air, Chris addressed his family's health and his battle with the coronavirus.
"The virus worked through the family," shared Chris. "Cristina and I went, and now Mario has the same symptoms as her and he has the coronavirus."
The journalist added: "It is moving forward, but it is going well for them."
"Thanks for your concern, Andrew," Chris said to his brother. "Thank you for caring about my family and me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state."
In response, the governor assured his younger brother: "He will be fine."
