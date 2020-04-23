Chris Cuomo shares update on recovery of teenage son from coronavirus

Chris Cuomo is talking about your son's battle with Coronavirus.

It's been a month since the CNN presenter shared that he had tested positive for the virus, and now Chris is giving an update on his family's health. Earlier this month, Chris announced that his wife, Cristina Cuomo, had tested positive for Coronavirus. Then on Wednesday, while sharing an update on her health, Cristina revealed that the couple's 14-year-old son Mario it is also fighting the virus.

"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one day and terrible the next, I am now working hard for my son, Mario, to pass the virus," Cristina wrote in a message on Instagram. "My heart hurts more than my head from his infection. I am applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on many vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am giving him healthy foods that I normally I can't get him to touch it. I kept a diary from last week that included my remedies and things I did to stay sane throughout the process. "