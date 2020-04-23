Chris Albrecht's Legendary Global Teams with ESPotlight from Spain – Deadline

Legendary Global, the international television company of former HBO and Starz boss Chris Albrecht with Legendary, has partnered with the Spanish team ESPotlight to develop and produce more than 10 premium scripted shows per year.

Their first project together is Thirty, a six-part comedy-drama about four women in their twenties in Barcelona who are coming to terms with the coronavirus closure. It stars Mireia Oriol, Paula Malia, Marta Vives, and David Solans, and is fully funded by Legendary Global.

Founded by Anxo Rodríguez, ESPotlight is the content arm of the Alter Ego Talent House agency, which represents actors, directors and writers in Spain. His list includes Alex Rodrigo, a director on Netflix hit Money heistand Isabel Coixet, who directed the HBO Foodie Love. Alter Ego Talent House has a relationship with CAA.

Anne Thomopoulos of Legendary Global said: "Anxo's ability to identify, nurture and collaborate with talent is unparalleled. We hope to cultivate must-see content that will appeal to a global audience."

Rome and Generation slaughter Executive producer Thomopoulos joined Legendary Global last month, tasked with identifying and acquiring international content that he can develop, produce and fund for local and global platforms.