China's Didi sees overseas business activity down with coronavirus, considers payment firm deals, new markets – Latest news

Chinese giant Didi Chuxing is optimistic that overseas business has turned a corner after falling to a low in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, a senior executive said, and is already looking for new markets and acquisitions of payment firms.

Although optimistic about future prospects, Tony Qiu, chief operating officer of Didi's international operation, acknowledged that companies see a "double-digit,quot; percentage in the short term, reflecting sadness in an industry pressured by restrictions on travel in many countries to contain the virus. .

"The (overseas) business has recovered somewhat since it hit a low in mid-March," Qiu told Reuters in an interview. "In the short term, it will have a double-digit impact on our business, but we hope that by doing what we do during the epidemic, we will overcome the virus."

Last week, Uber Technologies warned of a revenue hit of up to $ 102 million in the first half of this year, while Singapore-based Grab said its travel volumes have decreased by double-digit percentage in some countries. Uber withdrew its 2020 forecast of gross reserves and profits, while Grab said it would limit costs.

Uber owned 15% of Didi at least as of September 2018 after selling its Chinese operations to its longtime rival in 2016. Now easily the largest travel company in China, Didi has also been backed by Japan's SoftBank Group . nearly $ 12 billion and was valued at $ 56 billion in a 2017 funding round.

Qiu declined to be more specific about the financial details of the impact of the coronavirus on operations. He said his business unit saw daily trips peak at 5 million before the outbreak. On average, daily trips abroad represent approximately 20% of Didi's entire transport operation.

Underlining the company's bullish approach, Didi CEO Cheng Wei said last week that the firm aims to have 800 million monthly active users worldwide and complete 100 million orders per day by 2022, including orders for shared trips, bicycles and food delivery.

Didi's demand in China has been recovering rapidly since the decline in coronavirus city closings, the company said. One of the company's main products, Anycar, with which passengers can rent cars or taxis, saw orders for March triple compared to February.

Qiu declined to say how much his business unit could invest in new acquisitions.

"Acquiring and working with payment companies that have the banking license, payment or financial technologies would bring advantages to Didi's global business," Qiu said, adding that there are still no clear plans for any agreement.

Beyond China, Didi operates in eight countries in Latin America, Australia, and Japan. The new markets under study could be in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, he said. But Qiu said Didi does not have a clear plan to enter Southeast Asia and the United States for now, as those markets have already become fierce battlegrounds for people like Indonesia's Uber, Lyft, Grab and Gojek.

Other expansions being considered would be food delivery services and payment operations in markets where it is already present. Didi already delivers food in Japan, Brazil, and Mexico and is implementing courier and delivery-on-demand services in Australia and Latin America.

Qiu said Didi is also exporting practices developed in China to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. In Mexico, for example, it is offering drivers instructions on how to install protective plastic sheeting on their cars, while helping to disinfect cars in Brazil.

It is also investigating how it can best use technology to track infected people, Qiu said.

Online booking makes contact tracking easier than conventional taxis, he said, and the technologies used by Didi's platform helped Chinese health authorities quickly track infected cases, as well as those who had close contacts with them. .

