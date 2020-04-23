Check out this photo from Aamir Khan's unfinished project Time Machine

The coronavirus has caused the entire nation to enter a state of blockade. Since social distancing is key to winning the fight against the virus, everyone comes together and does their part by staying home. Despite the theaters being closed right now, Bollywood stars are doing their best to keep fans entertained by taking a look at their quarantined life and sharing few memories with fans.

Today, a picture of Shekhar Kapur's unfinished project, Time Machine, hit the Internet and got fans thinking about what might have been. Bollywood's favorite villain Gulshan Grover took his control of Instagram today and shared a photo with himself with Aamir Khan from the movie sets. In the image, we see the two actors dressed as the camera clicks on them. Gulshan shared the images along with a caption that read: “Aamir Khan @_aamirkhan and me in an unfinished film #TimeMachine, directed by @Shekharkapur. Raveena Tandon @Officialraveenatandon was the protagonist ”

Time Machine was said to be inspired by Michael J Fox and Christopher Llyod's Back To The Future series, which gained great popularity around the world.