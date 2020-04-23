Cheap oil poses a new dilemma for Iran as it relaxes the virus blockade

Selling Iran's oil in defiance of a US embargo was already a risky and complicated adventure for Iranian brokers. Then came the precipitous drop in prices due to the global crackdown on the coronavirus, which has reduced demand.
Initially, Iranian brokers and many others in the country watched with amusement as U.S. oil prices briefly dropped below freezing on Monday, meaning sellers had to pay buyers to remove the oil. Then on Tuesday, the price of Brent crude, a benchmark mix that most directly affects Iran's price, fell to $ 20 a barrel, the lowest level in nearly two decades.
By Wednesday, Iranian oil brokers, already selling at a discount to evade US sanctions, were nervously calibrating how far prices could fall before losing money.
The collapse of the oil market this week was another unexpected blow to Iran, where authorities have struggled to contain the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East while keeping an economy afloat that has long been based on oil exports afloat, but It has been hampered by US sanctions.
While Iranian leaders have significantly decreased their dependence on foreign purchases of Iran's oil, it remains a staple industry for a country with the third largest reserve among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
The collapse in prices has further complicated the efforts of Iranian leaders to reopen the economy after a series of Stopped and sometimes conflicting movements to close deals and ban travel in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus. On Saturday, authorities began lifting those restrictions, reopening shopping malls and Tehran's famous bazaar, among other things.
But Iranian health officials are concerned, they have already seen an increase in the number of people seeking hospital treatment for coronavirus symptoms. The head of Iran's coronavirus relief committee, Alireza Zali, said hospital visits in Tehran only increased by 6 percent midweek.
According to the official count, as of Thursday, more than 87,000 Iranians had been infected with the virus and 5,481 had died from Covid-19, the respiratory disease it causes. Those figures are widely believed to be under-discounts.
President Hassan Rouhani, who had argued that fighting contagion and saving the economy go hand in hand, acknowledged Wednesday that Iran would suffer from falling oil prices, but played down the severity.
Falling oil prices "have created problems for all of us, including us," Rouhani said at a televised cabinet meeting. “Because our dependence on oil was reduced, by choice or not, voluntarily or forced by the enemy, our losses will definitely be less. "
The oil ministry, through a handful of trusted brokers, sells its oil at about $ 10 below Brent's market price to create an incentive for buyers like China to risk evading sanctions. Iran costs around $ 5.50 a barrel to produce crude oil.
Oil revenues represent about 10 percent of Iran's budget. However, the budget for this fiscal year was established based on the sale of one million barrels of oil per day at approximately $ 50 per barrel.
The combination of sanctions, declining oil demand and falling prices have altered Iran's budget planning.
"It will cause a major reorganization of government funding, but it is not a final blow to the Iranian economy because it has been forced to adapt so severely in the past two years," said Henry Rome, Iran analyst for the Eurasia Group. , a political risk consultancy.
In March, during the height of the coronavirus crisis, an oil trader said Iran's oil sales had dropped from 300,000 barrels per day to 80,000.
While Iranian leaders may be concerned about their own oil problems, they have been pleased to see what the collapse in prices has done to their main enemy, the United States.
Playing on the Trump administration's vote to remove Iran from the market as part of its "maximum pressure,quot; policy, the front page of the conservative newspaper Kayhan said on Wednesday: "They wanted to reduce Iran's oil sales to zero, but the US oil prices fell below zero. "
Other politicians downplayed the threat to Iran's economy. On the contrary, they said, it showed Iran's resistance.
"The world is shocked by falling oil prices due to the coronavirus," deputy Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Reza Noroozpour said in a tweet on Monday. "Let's not forget that our government has run the country without relying on oil revenues for two years."
Iran is something of an anomaly between oil-rich countries like Saudi Arabia and Algeria, whose economies are highly dependent on oil. United States sanctions against Iran's oil sales have forced him to find other sources of income, including higher taxes and the privatization of government holdings.
Since Washington imposed sanctions on Iran after President Trump resigned from the nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration, Iran's oil sales have dropped from 2.5 million barrels to about 300,000 barrels per day.
China also serves as a key partner in helping Iran keep its refineries and oil fields operational. Iran rents offshore oil farms in China and stores excess barrels of oil that it cannot sell, according to oil brokers in Iran.
Rouhani has said his government will face a one-third budget deficit. Economists and analysts predict that Iran's economy will be more tense this year due to the sanctions and the effects of the coronavirus.
A telephone survey this month by the Iranian Student Survey Agency showed the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Iranians. About 50.7 percent said their purchasing powers had been reduced, 41.7 percent said their businesses or source of income had closed, and 13.5 percent said they had lost their jobs.
Iran has said that US sanctions have denied the country some $ 200 billion in revenue and have hampered its efforts to combat the virus. Iranian officials have lobbied to convince Washington to lift the sanctions on humanitarian grounds, But so far, Trump has not moved.
At the same time, Iran has remained defiant in resisting direct talks with Washington and continuing with strategies that the United States considers provocative.
On Wednesday, the elite corps of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard launched a military satellite into orbit and said it was capable of both defense and gathering surveillance and images. A few days earlier, the Guards naval force approached a US Navy ship. USA In the Persian Gulf.
Trump reacted to the news of the satellite launch tweeting that he had authorized the Navy to "Shoot down,quot; Iranian ships if they harass American ships.
The commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, said Thursday that Iran had ordered its naval forces to attack US ships if their ships threaten the safety of Iranian ships. "Any action will result in a firm, swift and strong reaction on our part," said General Salami.