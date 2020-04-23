Chase Young's Creation: How an Ohio State Athletics Fan Became the Best NFL Draft Player

Does Ohio State defensive end Chase Young deserve the two-word tag used to describe the best of the best before the 2020 NFL Draft?

The phrase "generational talent,quot; is not used lightly, after all.

"When I say that, it's almost as if people feel like it's a slap in the face to what Ohio State has done," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said in a recent conference call. "Because when you look at the Bosa brothers and how good they are, he is in the group with those guys."

"I want to clarify that. (Young) is the best player in this draft class."

It's not a slap to Joey and Nick Bosa, the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, respectively. It's more of a nod to Young's incredible athleticism. The labels are easy to attach to your name.

The complete monster.

A total beast.

The predator.

The sources of the descriptors Young earned during his career with the Buckeyes will be shown when he participates in drills at Ohio State's Pro Day on March 25. But the program Young presents will only reinforce what those closest to him already know.

A "generational talent,quot; is not only born. It must be cultivated.

Sporting News recently spoke to those who watched Young's career from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, to the state of Ohio to find out how his greatness was refined.

"We knew he was a great player,quot;

Young soared from 5-6 in high school to his current 6-5 picture in high school. He transferred to DeMatha after his second year. DeMatha's then coach Elijah Brooks, now a running coach in Maryland, told Sporting News that Young's first game as a junior, a nationally televised game on ESPN against Miami Central on August 29, 2015, was the point launch.

Elijah Brooks: "That entire week we would simply continue to emphasize that Miami Central is a national power, his players are tougher than ours and just different things to motivate him. He had his 'exit' in that game. He had four or five sacks; two or three forced fumbles We were amazed at how well he played under the bright lights.

"It was then that we knew he was a great player."

Young had eight tackles and three solo sacks in that dominant performance, which started his five-star recruiting profile.

At the time, however, Young was better known for his size than his skill.

Streams: "It wasn't that he was an exceptional athlete. He had decent speed and athleticism, but he always felt he was faster than everyone."

"That's what it translated to. If you lined it up against some of the other defensive linemen; we had guys quicker, and guys who could have been a little bit faster, but when it came to racing, that's where it shone. You almost had to shoot measurable by the window. "

Those measurables were still good for Sports' No. 7 overall player in the class of 2017 24/7. Jeremy Birmingham, a recruiting analyst for Lettermen Row, was one of those who saw the combination of size and athleticism that would translate with the Buckeyes.

Jeremy Birmingham: "The thing about five-star prospects is that expectations are so high that even a kid who can't be missed is disappointed if he doesn't turn the world on right away. Chase was a different animal than a series of final defensive prospects because it was clear that his body was not even close to being completed, but his athleticism was just different. It was long, fast, strong. "

Young enjoyed a high school season with 118 tackles, 19 sacks and 37 loss tackles in a 12-0 team that won the 2016 state championship.

Birmingham "Putting it in the hands of guys like (Ohio State strength coach) Mickey Marotti and (defensive line coach) Larry Johnson, it was obvious what the bottom line should be."

& # 39; From the first day it was a first round pick & # 39;

Tim May worked the Ohio State Rhythm from 1984-2018 with the Columbus Dispatch and is now a Lettermen Row contributor. He recited the list of great defensive players he has covered without hesitation to include Young.

Tim May: "Young fits into that group for sure, but with Chris Spielman, Dan Wilkinson, Mike Vrabel, Shawn Springs, Antoine Winfield, Andy Katzenmoyer, Mike Doss, Matt Wilhelm, Will Smith, AJ Hawk, James Laurinaitis, all those Urban Era DBs Meyer, the Bosa brothers. I mean, it's a long list. "

Former Ohio state linebacker Bobby Carpenter, a radio host on 97.1 FM in Columbus and a contributor to ESPN's "Get Up," played with several of those players. He recalled his first encounter with Young in a practice before the 2017 season.

Bobby Carpenter: "I was talking to my friend who is an explorer, and he said, 'Who is that guy?' I said to him, 'That must be a graduation transfer.' No, it was Chase Young in his first year. His size, speed and athleticism at age 18 were unparalleled. From day one he was a first-round pick, even if he decided to do nothing.

"I told him: 'If you choose to work, you will be an elite boy, one of the top five'." Talk about his character and his drive. He chose to work. "

That work began with Johnson, the renowned defensive line coach who worked with first-round picks Courtney Brown and Tamba Hali at Penn State before the Bosa brothers at Ohio State. At Young, Johnson saw a different type of passer from the start.

Larry Johnson: "He came in as a skinny 6-5, 225-pound boy, and actually moved differently. He looked like an outside NFL linebacker, and his basketball experience helped with that. At first you saw those little things you knew was going to be athletic, to be able to change direction, bend and run. It was just a matter of getting stronger. That's what happened to Chase. "

Johnson saw the potential, but Ohio State is perpetually flush with five-star defensive talent. Young's transformation would not happen overnight.

Johnson: "The most important thing is to convince the boys:" This is the best technique. This is what they should do. "Most of the boys come and say," I did this in high school and it worked for me. "Well, you did it, and you made it easy enough, but here you will face better people."

Even Young had to learn that lesson in the state of Ohio.

& # 39; The proverbial light came on & # 39;

Young recorded 3 1/2 sacks in his first year. During three games as a sophomore, he had produced six tackles and two sacks, modest totals in a defense that was giving up too many big plays by Buckeyes standards. That was before Young's performance on September 29, 2018 against Penn State.

Young was dealing with an ankle injury but still had two sacks. With 1:22 remaining on the clock, Penn State was 27-26 and faced a quarter and 5 from the Ohio state 45-yard line. Young shot inside in a trick and stuffed running back Miles Sanders for the game's winning stop.

It wasn't exactly Miami Central's game, but it was the turning point in Young's career with the Buckeyes.

May: "The tackle on an inside zone play in fourth and 5 at Penn State in 2018 was a playoff moment that showed that Chase Young is not just a passer, he showed that he can play at an elite level, even in pain. "

Birmingham "The proverbial light came on when it came to what it took to be great. He went from the most talented guy on the team to one of the toughest workers on the team. Maybe that was Nick Bosa's injury (before the game Purdue).), Maybe it was seeing how he could change a game on his own like he did at Penn State in 2018, but something changed in his mind. He stopped accepting to be just a good soccer player and became a better leader and teammate. "

Young ended the 2018 season with 9 1/2 sacks, including a three-sack performance in Ohio State's Big Ten championship victory over Northwestern. Johnson saw it coming once the passer had mastered the correct technique.

Johnson: "We knew that once he learned to double. Anyone can double, but how to double to get to the quarterback is the key. How to get your inner foot to lead the quarterback and turn your hips at the same time. That's the sum fundamental to a great passer, and he learned it. "

& # 39; He lets himself train & # 39;

Jeff Hafley joined the Ohio State staff after the 2018 season as a co-defensive coordinator, and witnessed the transformation when Young entered his third year.

Jeff Hafley: "It starts with Mick in the weight room. That strength team is amazing because of the way his body was developed and changed. If you look at when he came in and even before last season, his body changed. That's a credit to Chase. and how he eats and cares for his body. Physically, his development, between him and Mick, was incredible. "

Carpenter: "He lets himself be trained. Mickey Marotti is upset with those boys as hard as anyone, and with so many elite boys now, you see him with the AAU culture boys who don't want to be trained. He would let Mick push him and go with him "

Hafley "Combine that with Larry Johnson's teaching and his flexibility, takeoff and hand speed, and they continue to develop it. It's impressive."

Johnson: "He has a tall trunk and is a 6-6 long guy. Most men who are 6-6 shouldn't be able to bend that low because you have a long way to go. That's where that flexibility comes in."

The improvements to the movie theater have arrived.

Johnson: "One of my coaches, Kenny Anunike, made a cut of all his troubles, and we sorted them out by their technicians in his toolbox. When he looked at them it was like, 'Well, there it is.' So that's So successful. It's because everything he did is something he learned, and he didn't have to invent it. That's what's special about him. That's what will help him on the next level. "

Young emerged for his junior season with a 6-5, 265 pound frame and long dreadlocks that evoked comparisons to the villain in a 1987 timeless action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"The Predator,quot; was ready to terrorize college football.

Streams: "He was always extremely talented, but you could see that he really worked his craft during his time at Ohio State. He worked on his body and translated on the field."

& # 39; It completely destroyed him & # 39;

Young racked up 9 1/2 sacks in Ohio State's first seven games in 2019, but it was a matchup against No. 13 Wisconsin on October 6 in which his Heisman Trophy-caliber campaign peaked in another televised game a Nacional level. It all started when he forgot Badgers quarterback Jack Coan earlier in the game.

Johnson: "He got past him and ran alongside him, and hit the bench. Chase is a real brain guy. He sits on the bench and looks at me. He knew exactly what he was thinking. He said, 'It's not. It won't happen again.' Coach. It won't happen again, coach. It won't happen. He was angry. I said, "Calm down and keep doing what you're doing, and without blinking an eye, he said," I understood this. "

"I laughed because I knew exactly what was going to happen."

Young ended the game with a school record of four sacks. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, also a Heisman candidate, had just 52 rushing yards. Ohio State won 38-7.

Hafley "It made it easy. It allows you to stay very basic and very simple. You don't have to press or mark things. You are safe in the back. It makes life very easy."

Johnson: "He walked into an area. Then you saw a look in his eyes, he was like a little boy, 'I can do this'. That was really a great time."

Hafley "He just looked completely unblockable in the game against a really good offensive line. That's the game: They were ranked very high on entry and had a back that was for Heisman and were contenders for Big Ten West." He dominated the entire game like I haven't seen a defensive lineman. It just completely destroyed it. "

Johnson: "The 4 catches really set him apart from most pass riders. It wasn't just catches. They were catches. They were catches that changed the course of the game. When you have a player who can change the game in a single play." , that's what makes it so different. It's one of the best performances I've seen in defense since I've been in training. "

May: "It was his masterpiece, a one-man tour de force that reinforced the notion that he could be the No. 1 pick in the draft and that he belonged to the discussion, according to Heisman, as the best overall player in the nation." .

Brooks watched that game in preparation for Maryland's November 9 showdown with the State of Ohio. Young's high school coach understood the challenge ahead of the Terrapins.

Streams: "On game days, he becomes almost superhuman. Trying to add extra help to the blocking scheme or trying to run away from it or all of those things look good on paper, but until you see him in person, you can't get a real assessment of what you can do. "

Of course, Young didn't have a chance to play Maryland that season.

& # 39; Chase just wanted to play & # 39;

Young was suspended the day before the Maryland game for accepting a loan, an NCAA penalty that effectively ended Heisman's offer. He missed two games.

However, a situation that could have been perceived as a flaw in Young's resume revealed itself as a strength.

Johnson: "He could have said, 'You know what, I'm done. You don't have to worry about suspension because I'm going to the NFL & # 39; & # 39; everyone would say,' OK, you made a big decision '. 39; Because he loved his teammates so much and felt like he was disappointing them, that never crossed his mind. There was never a conversation about “I'm leaving, coach.” He said, “Whatever happened Come in, I'll stand firm, I'll be a man, and I'll play for the Buckeyes again. As a coach and knowing Chase really well, that says a lot about him as a person. "

Carpenter: "I spoke to (Ohio State athletic director) Gene (Smith) and (Ohio State coach) Ryan (Day), and they didn't even push for this suspension to be reduced from four (games) to two unless he I would like to keep playing. And in an era where we talk about boys who take care of themselves and protect their money, Chase just wanted to play with his boys. As a student, when you see that, it means something. "

Young recorded three sacks on his return against Penn State on November 23, but was unable to produce a sack in Ohio State's last three games: wins against Michigan and Wisconsin (Big Ten championship game) before his loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

Carpenter: "Wisconsin and Penn State consecutively had seven sacks in those games. Obviously it was excellent, and everyone wonders: 'He disappeared against Michigan? Did he disappear against Wisconsin or Clemson?' The fact that he was able to getting the kind of double and triple teams showed how he was playing. Even in the first game with Wisconsin, they tried to knock him down with their backs. They just didn't do very well. He never complained about that. "

Young finished fourth in Heisman's vote, the highest by a Ohio State defensive player since the Hawk finished sixth in 2005. Spielman also finished sixth in 1987.

& # 39; He can transcend the game fast & # 39;

Young decided not to train in the NFL Combine, so until the Ohio State pro day, everyone will continue to see teasing of his athletics on social media.

Carpenter: "You talk about Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett and Julius Peppers. Bill Parcells called it the theory of 'Walking the Earth'. There aren't many people like that walking the Earth. He's in those select few with those guys , and I think he has the same character as any of those guys, if not better. "

Johnson sees young people having the same impact at the next level as the Bosa brothers, and it's not just about athletic ability.

Johnson: "You can't be elite unless you have a high football IQ. You have to have a high football IQ. That's the difference between those three boys. They understand the game. They understand how to attack people. When you can do that For me, it's the essential part of being a great defensive end. Chase has the ability to do it. That's what I admire about him. He can transcend the game quickly. "

But that athletic ability also makes a difference, even over the Bosa brothers.

May: "What sets him apart from the Bosa brothers is his pure athletic ability. The NFL Combine is like the Olympic decathlon for a player like Young. But as the Bosas, and also Young have shown, is the almost immeasurable desire to reach quarterback. field no matter what. It's what puts them on the same shelf, the top shelf, not letting them pass. "

Jeremiah "In fact, I got a little higher rating on Nick than Chase. I had a higher rating on Chase than Joey. Obviously, Joey has been a perennial Pro Bowl player; he's outstanding. He's one of those guys. And the impact He's done it, not only is he: He'll win one on one when he gets them, but he's going to create so many double and triple teams in his own way that he'll let the other guys eat a little bit. "

It remains to be seen if Young's status as a generational talent will be enough to make him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But we have learned something from his high school years to the present day, wherever and whenever. Whether you are selected, another distinctive performance at the next level will not be far behind.

Streams: "He played on the same team as Markelle Fultz in DeMatha. When Fultz was drafted No. 1 in the NBA Draft a few years ago, I texted (Young) and said, 'Hey, DeMatha He has never had a No. 1 football draft pick up. & # 39; He said: & # 39; That will be my goal & # 39 ;.

"Whether it happens or not, it's one thing. He put his life into trying to compete again. That's the kind of person he is. If you want to make the best of him, have him compete and set a goal. He's going to achieve it. "