Charlize Theron dedicates half of COVID-19's donation to the campaign against domestic violence

Through her charitable foundation, the African Outreach Project Charlize Theron, actress & # 39; Monster & # 39; pledges $ 1 million to provide support to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlize Theron has pledged $ 1 million (£ 812,300) for the coronavirus relief efforts, and half of the donation benefits a new campaign against domestic violence.

"The monster"Star is pledging the amount through its charitable foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), to provide support to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced people to isolate themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"During this unprecedented global crisis, we are told to take refuge in the safety of our homes, but what if our homes are not safe? For the millions of women and children around the world who take refuge with their abuser, the home can be dangerous, "Charlize shares in a statement posted on social media.

"That's why in support of the global fight against domestic violence during the # covid19 crisis, @ctaop and I are joining forces with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to advocate #TogetherForHer."

"My team is committing $ 1 million to COVID's relief efforts, with $ 500,000 specifically earmarked for our Together for Her campaign, supporting women against domestic violence through the provision of funds and resources for trusted shelters of violence around the world. "

Asking fans to follow her example and donate what they can, she adds: "Our rallying cry is this: join us in showing women who are experiencing domestic violence that they are not alone: ​​we are behind them, with them , for them, # TogetherForHer ".

Charlize is not the only activist highlighting the need to protect victims of domestic violence during the coronavirus blockade. Rihanna recently partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on a $ 4.2 million (£ 3.4 million) donation to provide those affected with shelter, meals and counseling through the Los Angeles Mayor's Fund initiative for the Mayor Eric Garcetti, Eric Garcetti.