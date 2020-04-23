Chad Johnson reveals his plans to pursue an adult film career in Las Vegas

Former Bachelorette party Star Chad Johnson has revealed that he wants to make a major change in his life because he says his recent arrest for domestic violence has killed his potential Hollywood career.

Johnson recently said The Daily Mail that he's tired of "basically being lazy around Hollywood,quot; and that he needs money, so he needs to figure something out. Therefore, the reality star has decided that he wants to move to Las Vegas and "regain power,quot; by entering the adult film industry.

Prosecutors charged Johnson with six misdemeanors last month after an argument with his girlfriend, Annalize Mishler, became physical. Johnson has denied the allegations of abusing Mishler.

However, Johnson's legal case is currently in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Courts in Los Angeles are currently closed, and all Johnson court dates have been postponed.

Johnson's attorney said at the time that the Bachelorette party alum looks forward to "the opportunity to ensure that your rights are protected and that your name is legitimately erased once this national emergency is resolved."

Meanwhile, the Famous bachelor Star needs to make money, and he has started a Only fans social media account to make that happen. Only fans It is a platform with adult content, and fans can access it through a paid subscription.

"I've always had a very crazy sexual desire, so it's been pretty easy for me to be able to make money off of that (it's) amazing," Johnson explained. "I don't regret it at all, I always knew I would do something in this industry, but I wasn't sure what."

Johnson explained that he could move to Nevada because "houses are very cheap in Las Vegas,quot; and that he could afford a complex. He said he could set up multiple studios in each room in a house and bring people to shoot.

"I think it's intriguing to people, I suppose, that a famous person goes from doing shows where you're watching their personality to suddenly doing full porn," Johnson admitted.

After "working,quot; in Los Angeles for several years and dealing with the "Hollywood liars,quot; who promised him to work and would never keep it, Chad Johnson says he is finally doing something that is making him earn money and also making him happy .



