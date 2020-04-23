Home Entertainment Celebrities before quarantine vs. Now

Celebrities before quarantine vs. Now

Wearing sweats, growing a beard, coloring hair, are like us.

one]

How we are used to seeing Ryan Reynolds:

How it looks in quarantine:

2]

How we are used to seeing Kylie Jenner:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

Scla, Sanc / CPR / D. Sanchez / BACKGRID

3]

How we are used to seeing Colin Jost:

Will Heath / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

4]

How we are used to seeing Hilary Duff:

Presley Ann / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

5]

How we are used to seeing Armie Hammer:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

6]

How we are used to seeing Diddy:

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

7]

How we are used to seeing Gwyneth Paltrow:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

8]

How we are used to seeing Cardi B:

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

9]

How we are used to seeing Will Smith:

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

10]

How we are used to seeing Liam Payne:

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

eleven]

How we are used to seeing Florence Pugh:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

12]

How we are used to seeing Tracee Ellis Ross:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

13]

How we are used to seeing Julia Roberts:

Isabel Infantes / AFP / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

14]

How we are used to seeing Elle Fanning:

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

fifteen.

How we are used to seeing Selena Gomez:

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

sixteen.

How we are used to seeing Jenna Dewan:

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

17]

How we are used to seeing Chris Pratt:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

18]

How we are used to seeing Ali Wong:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

19]

How we are used to seeing Emma Chamberlain:

How it looks in quarantine:

twenty]

How we are used to seeing Emma Roberts:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

twenty-one]

How we are used to seeing Jennifer Love Hewitt:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

22]

How we are used to seeing Halsey:

Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

2. 3]

And finally, how we are used to seeing Jim Carrey:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

How it looks in quarantine:

