Celebrities before quarantine vs. Now

Wearing sweats, growing a beard, coloring hair, are like us.
one]
How we are used to seeing Ryan Reynolds:
How it looks in quarantine:
2]
How we are used to seeing Kylie Jenner:
How it looks in quarantine:
3]
How we are used to seeing Colin Jost:
How it looks in quarantine:
4]
How we are used to seeing Hilary Duff:
How it looks in quarantine:
5]
How we are used to seeing Armie Hammer:
How it looks in quarantine:
6]
How we are used to seeing Diddy:
How it looks in quarantine:
7]
How we are used to seeing Gwyneth Paltrow:
How it looks in quarantine:
8]
How we are used to seeing Cardi B:
How it looks in quarantine:
9]
How we are used to seeing Will Smith:
How it looks in quarantine:
10]
How we are used to seeing Liam Payne:
How it looks in quarantine:
eleven]
How we are used to seeing Florence Pugh:
How it looks in quarantine:
12]
How we are used to seeing Tracee Ellis Ross:
How it looks in quarantine:
13]
How we are used to seeing Julia Roberts:
How it looks in quarantine:
14]
How we are used to seeing Elle Fanning:
How it looks in quarantine:
fifteen.
How we are used to seeing Selena Gomez:
How it looks in quarantine:
sixteen.
How we are used to seeing Jenna Dewan:
How it looks in quarantine:
17]
How we are used to seeing Chris Pratt:
How it looks in quarantine:
18]
How we are used to seeing Ali Wong:
How it looks in quarantine:
19]
How we are used to seeing Emma Chamberlain:
How it looks in quarantine:
twenty]
How we are used to seeing Emma Roberts:
How it looks in quarantine:
twenty-one]
How we are used to seeing Jennifer Love Hewitt:
How it looks in quarantine:
22]
How we are used to seeing Halsey:
How it looks in quarantine:
2. 3]
And finally, how we are used to seeing Jim Carrey:
How it looks in quarantine:
