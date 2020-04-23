CeeDee Lamb shows elite hands snatching her phone from a woman during the NFL Draft

CeeDee Lamb claims that her quick reflexes Thursday night didn't mean she had something to hide, but funny NFL fans aren't so sure.

When the Oklahoma wide receiver learned that the Cowboys had selected him at No. 17 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the woman sitting next to him grabbed his second phone from his hand and tried to scroll through it. However, Lamb wouldn't let her take advantage of his diverted attention, quickly snatching up the phone before giving him an annoyed look.

Lamb tried to confront speculation on social media that the woman was his girlfriend and that he was withholding information from her.

"You all really relaxed, it wasn't even like that," Lamb wrote on Twitter.

Lamb did not explain his explanation of the event, although he obviously does not owe random people who make jokes an explanation.

Still, the Cowboys should be encouraged by the incident: If other teams had known how quickly their hands could move, they might have been the first receiver to withdraw from the board. Quarterback Dak Prescott will target those hands often for years to come, and it's good for him to know that they can be trusted in high-pressure situations.

