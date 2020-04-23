Cast of 'Parks and Recreation' Gathers for Special Benefit from NBC Benefits – Up News Info

The cast of the beloved NBC comedy Parks and Recreation is returning to Pawnee, Indiana, for a unique special amid the coronavirus pandemic. The half-hour scripted special to benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund will air on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 pm ET / PT.

All of the original characters in the series will return in the special produced by Universal TV, played by the original cast members Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O & # 39; Heir and Retta. Various guest stars from the Pawnee universe may also appear.

The story comes from the events of the day: Pawnee's most dedicated official, Leslie Knope (Poehler), is determined to stay connected to her friends in a moment of social estrangement.

"Like many other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for one night could raise some money," said executive producer Michael Schur. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all responded in 45 minutes. Our former "Parks and Recreation" team has brought together a more than 30-minute slice of Pawnee life (quarantined) and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donate!

The special comes five years after viewers said goodbye to the iconic comedy series.

"In such uncertain times, we cannot think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-chairs of scheduled programming, NBC Entertainment. "A huge thanks to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for putting together this wonderful special and bringing a smile to all of our faces as we raise money for such a worthy cause. "

State Farm and Subaru of America will make matching donations of $ 150,000 and, in combination with NBCUniversal and the writers / producers / cast of Parks and Recreation, a total of $ 500,000 in matching donations will be made through May 21. Donations can also be made here.

Parks and Recreation she received a Peabody Award for Excellence in Television Programming, an AFI honor as one of the Top 10 Television Shows of the Year, and multiple Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing, and Amy Lead Actress Poehler, who won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in 2014.

Parks and Recreation It is produced by Deedle-Dee Productions, Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Universal Television. Greg Daniels, Michael Schur, Howard Klein, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Dean Holland are the executive producers on the series.