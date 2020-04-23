Cardi B disagrees with reopening of business in Georgia, says people "will probably die alone,quot;

Earlier this week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that some of the companies in the state that were deemed "nonessential,quot; reopened on Friday, April 24 due to favorable COVID-19 data. However, rapper Cardi B, who is a new Georgia resident, made it clear that he believes it is too early to reopen these businesses.

Governor Kemp explained that he made the decision based on "favorable data, improved evidence, and the approval of our health professionals." He said that starting Friday, he will allow gyms, gyms, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, beauticians, their respective schools and masseurs to reopen their doors.

Like the thousands of businesses currently operating across Georgia, I am confident that business owners who choose to reopen will adhere to the Basic Minimum Operations, which prioritize the health and well-being of employees and customers. (3/3) #gapol – Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 22, 2020

According to Fox NewsHe previously defended his decision to reopen the state, arguing that increased evidence and data show that social distancing is no longer necessary, despite what most health care experts say.

the Bodak Yellow The rapper is also a vocal critic of Kemp's plan. She believes it is too early to open businesses.

Cardi B wrote on Instagram: “(Hospitals) are not raising covid (patients) with the right foods to boost their immunities (sic). You or your parents, grandparents, or you will likely be alone in a cold hospital without physical contact with loved ones. HEALTH ABOUT CAPITALISM!

Unfortunately, after a month-long shutdown, these small businesses are struggling, and people need to work and earn a living. With the latest research showing that COVID-19's death rate is significantly lower than previously thought, Governor Kemp is giving people the opportunity to make their own decisions about their health and livelihoods.

Cardi B is from the Bronx, but she recently moved to Atlanta with her husband Offset and daughter Kulture.

In addition to Georgia, the governors of Tennessee and South Carolina have announced plans to reopen small businesses in their state, along with some guidelines. President Donald Trump says he "totally disagrees,quot; with Governor Kemp's decision to open businesses on Friday, but says the governor has the right to make decisions for his state.



