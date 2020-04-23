Can you see the lie in these NFL Draft Scouting Reports for the main 2020 prospects?

Around the time of the NFL Draft, we tend to rely on experts for information on the best prospects, potential knockdowns, and sleeper picks. It’s not embarrassing to admit that you need a little help keeping track of all these new players.

However, interpreting what these soccer people say may be their own challenge. All the conversations about coverage reading, attack point technique, and change of direction can leave the most avid NFL fans shaking their heads, not to mention Mike Mayock’s fascination with “bubble butts“The same, friend.

So here’s a pre-draft challenge for Sporting News: We’ve rounded up notes from NFL.com scouting reports for eight of the biggest names in this year’s class. In the questionnaire below, there are three truths and lies for each prospect depending on the strengths or weaknesses listed. (Yes, as ridiculous as some of these descriptions may seem, at least three are actually from scouting reports.)

Test your knowledge of NFL Draft lingo below, then check your answers at the bottom. If you go 8 for 8, congratulations! You are the new general manager of your favorite team! *

(* This is also a lie).

Joe Burrow Scouting Report (Strongholds)

– NFL Draft Screening: No. 1 Overall for Cincinnati Bengals

A. Quick ascension to the chess master who can beat the covers thrown at him

B. Strong decision and internal clock to avoid detonation in the pocket.

C. Initial field glances are often lies told to insurance

D. Unexpected wiggle to bypass while stirring

Justin Herbert Scouting Report (Weaknesses)

– NFL Draft Screening: No. 9 overall for Jacksonville Jaguars

A. Playing is more mechanical than master

B. Struck by rigor mortis when facing zone bombings

C. Toggle between caution and concern attacking the first two levels

D. You are having trouble finding contact with your tool belt.

Jalen Hurts Scouting Report (Weaknesses)

– NFL Draft Screening: No. 80 overall for the Las Vegas Raiders

A. More likely to void the pocket than to climb, scan, and pull it

B. Immersed deep arm in elongated release

C. Slow recognition of gravitational forces on intermediate launches.

D. Quick to lower eyes when pressure increases

Jerry Jeudy Scouting Report (Weaknesses)

– NFL Draft Screening: No. 13 overall for the San Francisco 49ers

A. Noticeable vision problems during night games.

B. Rarely challenged by the quality press

C. The style of play is more linear than fluid

D. High cut and long legs

CeeDee Lamb Exploration Report (strengths)

– NFL Draft Screening: No. 12 overall for the Las Vegas Raiders

A. Havoc-wreaker with the ball in his hands

B. Inflatable jumps to jump balls

C. Change the tempo and speed of the route to the sleeping rock cover

D. Use the go-go-gadget arm extension on deep shots

Jordan Love’s Scouting Report (Weaknesses)

– NFL Draft Screening: No. 37 overall for Los Angeles Chargers

A. It needs the mind to merge and hold the locks in place longer

B. Winding of the part of the slowest operating time

C. Swarm coverage allowed due to lack of anticipation

D. Will empty viable pockets sometimes

Exploration Report Tua Tagovailoa (fortresses)

– NFL Draft Screening: No. 5 overall for the Miami Dolphins

A. Soft, feathery buckets launching to the deep limit

B. Vendor of Contraband Action Games and Deep Falls

C. Rare contraction of the upper body allows rapid release

D. Skillful Wizard with RPO forgeries

Chase Young Scouting Report (strengths)

– NFL Draft Screening: No. 2 overall for Washington Redskins

A. Rare physical sample with long, chiseled and flexible frame

B. Heat-seeking missile with exceptional talent for change of direction.

C. Power and size to play through big meaty blockers

D. Once you sink your hooks, the ball carrier runs out.

And here are the lies …

– Joe Burrow: B

– Justin Herbert: B

– Jalen hurts: C

– Jerry Jeudy: A

– CeeDee Lamb: D

– Jordan Love: A

– Tua Tagovailoa: D

– Chase Young: C