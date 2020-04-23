Cameron Diaz finds incompatible bedtime with Benji Madden beneficial for parenting

Instagram

During a live conversation on Instagram with makeup artist Gucci Westman, the actress from & # 39; Bad Teacher & # 39; She also talks about how she likes to wake up and keep moving throughout the day while isolating herself.

Cameron Diaz and her Good charlotte rocker husband Benji MaddenIncompatible body clocks have proven invaluable when it comes to raising their three-month-old daughter, Raddix.

Díaz joined makeup artist Gucci Westman on Wednesday (April 22) for a live Instagram chat (https://www.instagram.com/gucciwestman/), and revealed that the couple's out-of-sync schedules have Proved to be really great help in their new roles as mom and dad.

"Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early", "he"Sex tape"explained the star." That works very well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours before and he feeds on it later. "

"(Then) I can get up early and be with her in the morning and he can sleep," she added.

The star went on to explain that she generally goes to bed early because, even when isolated by herself, she likes to wake up and attack the day with enthusiasm.

"I literally get up and keep moving until I put my head on the pillow."The holidays"added the actress." I'm so used to going, going, going. My engine starts and I am not idle during the day. "

In a recent live Instagram chat (https://www.instagram.com/katherinepower/) with her friend and CEO of Who What Wear, Katherine Power, the star of "Charlie's Angels" was excited to be a mother , calling it "the best". , better, better part of my life. "

"I am so grateful and happy and it is the best thing I have ever had and I am very lucky to do it with Benj and we are having the best time. I am excited. I cannot believe it," she smiled. .