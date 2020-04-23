Browns draft picks 2020: When does Cleveland pick the next? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

The Browns could have been the most disappointing team in soccer last season. The hype surrounding them was strong, however the team fell with a 6-10 record. Baker Mayfield stepped back as he tried to survive a porous offensive line.

The Browns took good steps in free agency this offseason, meaning signing Jack Conklin as their right tackle. If they tackle the left tackle with their first-round pick, is it possible that they can turn their biggest weakness of 2019 into a strength in 2020?

Here’s a look at where the Browns will choose in the Draft 2020 NFL along with updated picks:

Browns draft picks 2020: When does Cleveland choose?

The Browns’ first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will hit No. 10 overall in the first round. Cleveland enters the draft with seven total selections.

Round Pick No. one 10 two 41 3 74 3 97 (from Texans, compensatory) 4 4 115 6 6 187 7 7 244

Browns NFL Draft needs

Offensive line: The Browns’ line was horrendous last year. Signing Jack Conklin down the right side is a great start, and recruiting a left tackle in the first round should be the next move.

Browns tease the 2020 draft

Here are the latest projections from the 2020 NFL Draft for the Browns, according to Vinnie Iyer’s seven-round drill: