Brooke Baldwin Says Now "Virus Free", Plans Get Back to Work – Deadline

CNN presenter Brooke Baldwin said her latest coronavirus test came back negative, meaning she is "virus free" and can return to work on Monday.

Baldwin has related his experience with the virus on Instagram and CNN.com since he tested positive earlier this month. That has prevented him from anchoring the 1 p.m. slot. at 3 p.m. ET since then, with other CNN figures like Anderson Cooper filling.

In an Instagram post, Baldwin wrote: “UPDATE: My test 🦠 just came back negative. I am virus free! I would like to DO SOMETHING WELL as a result of this: ideally, donate my🩸plasma to those who are very ill. And to do that, I need an antibody test. And to get an antibody test, you needed a negative # COVID19 result. So … there you go. Thanks again to the documents and front-line nurses who do the real work. (And if you watch this video … they call the coronavirus test a "brain tickler" for a reason.) "

The video below shows you are going through the awkward test procedure.

Other CNN air figures Chris Cuomo and Richard Quest are also recovering after testing positive for the virus. In a CNN.com post, Baldwin wrote that upon recovering from the virus, "Some days they crawled tortuously slowly, while others disappeared into my memory, lost in emotion, sleep, and disease."