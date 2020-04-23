Brian and Brittney Kelley's fashion brand is bigger than any festival

Dress comfortably and the style is just like Brian Kelley and Brittney Kelley roll.

While this country music couple is known by many for their red carpet appearances and life on the road, Brian is half of Florida Georgia Line—The famous couple has also been quietly building a loving and caring fashion empire called Tribe Kelley.

It all started on a tour bus when Brittney started doing her own concert and vintage t-shirts. The members of the band had some fashion requests and the magic started to happen.

"I started by cutting shirts and bleaching them, rearranging them and tying a bow on the sides," Brittney reminded E! Exclusive news. "I ended up learning to sew on the tour bus with all the guys off YouTube and then he just clicked."

While the University of Georgia student admits she always had that bone in her body "just to work and be creative," she took the time to develop and complete the first collection with her husband. And when the release date finally came in 2014, she couldn't help but feel "scared and nervous."