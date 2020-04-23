Brian and Brittney Kelley's fashion brand is bigger than any festival

Dress comfortably and the style is just like Brian Kelley and Brittney Kelley roll.
While this country music couple is known by many for their red carpet appearances and life on the road, Brian is half of Florida Georgia Line—The famous couple has also been quietly building a loving and caring fashion empire called Tribe Kelley.
It all started on a tour bus when Brittney started doing her own concert and vintage t-shirts. The members of the band had some fashion requests and the magic started to happen.
"I started by cutting shirts and bleaching them, rearranging them and tying a bow on the sides," Brittney reminded E! Exclusive news. "I ended up learning to sew on the tour bus with all the guys off YouTube and then he just clicked."
While the University of Georgia student admits she always had that bone in her body "just to work and be creative," she took the time to develop and complete the first collection with her husband. And when the release date finally came in 2014, she couldn't help but feel "scared and nervous."
"You know my husband has these followers, but I knew that no matter what, even if you put things in front of millions of people, they don't have to buy them," she shared. "When we launched, it was actually our anniversary and it landed on an awards night and in the first 10 minutes, we made around $ 30,000. I remember going to the bathroom and crying for joy."
Fast forward to today and Tribe Kelley has grown into a community that includes two retail stores and an online site. Both men and women can find a variety of affordable pieces, including the brand's best-selling hoodies and sweatshirts. Brittney is also excited about the traveling bra, while the men praise the jerseys and flannels.
"I feel like I got some criticism at first because obviously my starting platform was country music, but I didn't mind," Brittney shared when speaking about the variety of pieces. "I didn't launch the brand to instantly enrich myself and make a lot of money. I didn't want to create a trademark to occupy my time. It was an exciting project that I wanted to connect with and something that I really wanted to be a representation of."
When you visit a Tribe Kelley store in Nashville or on the Santa Rosa beach in Florida, sales reps do not greet customers but "stylists." In fact, Brittney prefers to call her buyers "our tribe," who often communicate via text message about new collections and releases.
"I am very conscious and intentional about my training evaluating a customer when they walk in the door to read a customer's vibe on the phone or Facetime. I want my daughters to get the right message out and the right vibe," Brittney shared. "We have a lot of country music celebrities coming into the store, so I really like treating everyone like someone."
Looking to the future, Brittney is excited to share a new collection that will arrive as soon as next month. "There are some really original custom prints there," he joked. "There are some very fun fluid things. We are going to buy one of our first-length dresses. It will be a great collection, beachy, happy, ethical and conscious."
And as Tribe Kelley continues to grow, it is the founder's hope that the clothing continues to symbolize a powerful story.
"She was born in the United States, she's made ethically. It's not just about creating clothes and giving it to someone and making a profit," Brittney shared. "It's about the care and the connection behind it. I want that message to stick together with our growth."
