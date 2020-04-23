Breakthrough at Florida Aquarium could save America's only coral reef: BGR

Scientists have managed to get a special species of coral to breed in an aquarium for the first time.

The coral will eventually be used to restore areas of the reef barrier off the Florida coast that have been devastated by disease.

Coral reefs around the world are struggling, and scientists race against time to rescue them before it's too late.

The world's coral reefs are struggling. The warming of ocean waters and pollution have caused the massive death of corals in many places on the planet. The only coral reef in the United States lies off the Florida coast, and it has been dealing with its own set of problems, including the spread of coral-killing diseases that have devastated parts of the reef.

Now, for the first time, a species of coral recovered from the reef has been cultivated by humans in an aquarium. Striped cactus coral at the Florida Aquarium bred in an artificial environment, offering hope that scientists can rescue areas of the reef that have been hard hit by the disease.

Coral reefs are incredibly vital to the health of Earth's oceans. They provide the backbone of the ocean ecosystem, serving as sanctuaries for young fish and many other ocean creatures. Barrier reefs like the one off the Florida coast are also important to humans as they provide coastal structure and stability.

If we let reefs die, we are asking for trouble. In fact, recent studies have shown that the cost of letting corals die, inviting further damage to coastal cities from floods and tropical storms, will cost us more than taking steps to preserve and protect reefs.

Now, the scientists at the Florida Aquarium have to play around a bit. Knowing that they can make coral reproduce in a laboratory is a big step, but reconstruction is not possible while the disease is still ravaging reefs. Meanwhile, researchers are learning a wealth of new information about corals.

"We are losing coral species faster than we can learn about them," said Keri O’Neil, senior coral scientist at the Florida Aquarium. CNN. “This advance is really exciting; We are still learning new and basic things that you think we have known for hundreds of years. It's just that people have never worked with this species before and now that we have the opportunity to work with these corals in the laboratory, we are going to discover much more about them. "

It is still unclear exactly how long the disease outbreak could last between corals, or at what point it would make sense for scientists to start planting the reef with new corals. For now, the researchers will continue to monitor the situation and encourage coral reproduction in the laboratory.

Image source: Norbert Probst / imageBROKER / Shutterstock