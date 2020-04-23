Brazilian coronavirus map and case count

There have been at least 46,182 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health. As of Thursday morning, at least 2,924 people had died.
Confirmed cases in Brazil
Total cases
Per capita
Total cases reported per 100,000 people
+10
+100
+200
There are no reported cases
Source: Brazilian Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health). The circles are classified according to the number of people who tested positive, which may differ from where they got the disease.
Cases by state
|
Cases
|
For 100,000 people
|
Deaths
|
For 100,000 people
|Sao Paulo
|15,914
|35
|1,134
|3
|Rio de Janeiro
|5,552
|32
|490
|3
|Ceará
|3,910
|43
|233
|3
|Pernambuco
|3,298
|35
|282
|3
|Amazon
|2,479
|61
|207
|5 5
|Bay
|1,644
|eleven
|fifty
|<1
|Maranhão
|1,604
|2. 3
|66
|<1
|Holy Spirit
|1,313
|33
|3. 4
|<1
|Minas Gerais
|1,283
|6 6
|47
|<1
|Parachute
|1,195
|14
|43
|<1
Note: Detailed death data was not available for some areas.
New cases reported per day in Brazil
26 of February
April 22
7-day average
New cases
New deaths reported per day in Brazil
26 of February
April 22
7-day average
New deaths
Note: The scale graph for deaths is adjusted from the case graph to show the trend.