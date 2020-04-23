Brazilian coronavirus map and case count

There have been at least 46,182 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health. As of Thursday morning, at least 2,924 people had died.





Source: Brazilian Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health). The circles are classified according to the number of people who tested positive, which may differ from where they got the disease.

The New York Times strives to track details on cases and deaths around the world, gathering information from local governments and other sources throughout the day. The numbers in this article are updated several times a day based on the latest information that our journalists have gathered.

Cases by state Cases For 100,000 people Deaths For 100,000 people Sao Paulo 15,914 35 1,134 3 Rio de Janeiro 5,552 32 490 3 Ceará 3,910 43 233 3 Pernambuco 3,298 35 282 3 Amazon 2,479 61 207 5 5 Bay 1,644 eleven fifty <1 Maranhão 1,604 2. 3 66 <1 Holy Spirit 1,313 33 3. 4 <1 Minas Gerais 1,283 6 6 47 <1 Parachute 1,195 14 43 <1 Show everything Note: Detailed death data was not available for some areas.

New cases reported per day in Brazil 26 of February April 22 7-day average New cases