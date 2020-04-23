Home Latest News Brazilian coronavirus map and case count

Brazilian coronavirus map and case count

Matilda Coleman
There have been at least 46,182 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health. As of Thursday morning, at least 2,924 people had died.


Confirmed cases in Brazil


Total cases reported per 100,000 people

+10

+100

+200

There are no reported cases

Double click to enlarge the map.

Use two fingers to scroll and zoom. Tap for more details.


Source: Brazilian Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health). The circles are classified according to the number of people who tested positive, which may differ from where they got the disease.

The New York Times strives to track details on cases and deaths around the world, gathering information from local governments and other sources throughout the day. The numbers in this article are updated several times a day based on the latest information that our journalists have gathered.

Cases by state

Cases

For 100,000 people

Deaths

For 100,000 people

Sao Paulo

 15,914

 35

 1,134

 3
Rio de Janeiro

 5,552

 32

 490

 3
Ceará

 3,910

 43

 233

 3
Pernambuco

 3,298

 35

 282

 3
Amazon

 2,479

 61

 207

 5 5
Bay

 1,644

 eleven

 fifty

 <1
Maranhão

 1,604

 2. 3

 66

 <1
Holy Spirit

 1,313

 33

 3. 4

 <1
Minas Gerais

 1,283

 6 6

 47

 <1
Parachute

 1,195

 14

 43

 <1

Note: Detailed death data was not available for some areas.

New cases reported per day in Brazil

26 of February

April 22

7-day average

New cases

New deaths reported per day in Brazil

26 of February

April 22

7-day average

New deaths

Note: The scale graph for deaths is adjusted from the case graph to show the trend.

