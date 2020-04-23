Brandi Glanville claims he receives a notice of 'cease and desist' Denise Richards amid connection rumors

WENN

This comes after the former & # 39; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills & # 39; star further fueled speculation that she and Denise used to get hooked despite the latter's marriage to Aaron Phypers.

Brandi Glanville apparently he will never address the rumors of connection between her and "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"co-star Denise Richards again, even if she wants to. The 47-year-old television star declined to disclose details when asked by a fan about the matter in a comment below a kitchen-related Instagram post on Monday, April 21.

"Can you tell us about Denise Richards? All the best," wrote the fan. Realizing this, the mother of two children replied: "No, she sent me a cease and desist, I will not talk about her."

This comes after Brandi further fueled the speculations she and Denise used to connect despite the latter's marriage to Aaron Phypers. The 47-year-old woman seemed to respond to Denise's Twitter post where she asked her devotees for help online to decide on a new motto for the new season of the Bravo reality show.

"For anyone who wants help with the 'slogan', this could work, 'I could be married to a man, but I'm still allowed to eat p *** y'," Brandi wrote in the tweet now removed. He didn't mention Denise in his tweet, but it was most likely for his former co-star.

The connection rumors started when the cast of "RHOBH" went on a trip to Rome in late November 2019. The ladies confronted Denise about a possible romance with Brandi, and further fueling speculation, Denise has not been using her wedding ring from Brandi's alleged connection. The story exploded.

Denise, however, denied the rumors as a representative for her said "the story is not true." Meanwhile, Brandi seemed to break the silence on the rumors as she wrote a cryptic Instagram post on January 9. "When you want to answer but you are not allowed …", she subtitled an instant of herself laughing and looking at Zen. "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"

The rumor of the matter is supposed to unfold in the new season of the hit series Bravo. "The best thing was that everything was done on camera and fans of the program will see how everything falls," said the source. Another production source stated: "It surprised everyone as Denise constantly brags about how great her husband is, how much she loves him and how big his penis is."