Brad Pitt is grateful that Angelina Jolie made these special moments possible during self-isolation

While Brad Pitt is not quarantined with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, he has spent a lot of time with his entire family, something he never expected a few months ago.

The former power couple went through a very public split that included many unpleasant court battles over their children's property and visitation rights.

However, at some point, the duo put their children first and amicably resolved their many differences. The disturbing coronavirus pandemic has pushed millions of people to rethink their life choices.

A source said Hollywood life Brad has been using this quarantine time to bond with his six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, and is grateful that Angelina has made this possible.

The informed person told the media: “Brad is closer than ever to his children and continues to see them during the closure. They still spend a lot of quality time with him, actually more than they have in a long time because everyone stays. Neither Angie nor Brad is on site right now, and the kids aren't seeing their friends or going out to take extracurricular classes, so somehow this has meant even more quality time for everyone. Brad appreciates his time with his kids, so a huge silver lining in this crazy moment is more quality time with them. "

The source went on to explain: “Brad's relationship with Zahara is wonderful, and she loves her father. There has never been a problem there, so there was nothing to improve. Brad loves his children very much, and they love him. Yes, there was a time when things got tense between him and Maddox, but that has improved a lot. Brad is happy with the direction he is going. However, he doesn't share much and is very private when it comes to children. Protect your privacy with your life.

The informant concluded: “Both Brad and Angelina take it seriously and follow all the guidelines to make sure they are as protected as possible. Children miss their friends and all their activities, but they cope well because they are such a tight unit. They are used to having long stretches where they only play with each other, so they are better prepared for this than many children. "

Ad

This new calm is a welcome development.



Post views:

0 0