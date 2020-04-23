Boom of & # 39; Lumberjanes & # 39 ;! Studios Movie in development on Netflix

Just released the announcement that Boom! Studios and Netflix will join in new material, we have learned that two new projects are already in development. Next, we'll take you through one of the projects that are reportedly already in development, Lumberjanes

Just to quickly recap, Netflix struck a deal with Boom. Studios in April 2020 to develop several new titles, be they movies or TV series.

It joins the growing list of production offerings that Netflix has with studios and creators. It is the third major production deal with a comic book creator, with the acquisition of Millar World and also with a production deal with Dark Horse Comics.

Netflix has already announced its first title with The Unsound slated to arrive sometime in the future.

What we know about Lumberjanes on Netflix

The comic is an ongoing series by creators Grace Ellis and Shannon Watters.

So far, 60 issues have been produced with its first publication launched in 2014. Interestingly, Lumberjanes Has crossed paths with an animated DC series in the past.

The most recent comic release was on March 24 of this year when Lumberjanes: To The Max Edition, Volume 6 was released.

It is not the first time that a film for Lumberjanes It has been in development. 20th Century Fox was reportedly working on a live-action adaptation in 2015. However, with the Disney merger, this project (along with a couple of other Boom! Studios projects) was canceled.

Currently there are no actors or actresses linked according to our source, but Will Widger and Cat Vasko are currently linked as writers. Additionally, Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Adam Yoelin are linked as producers.

Here's a rundown of the comic and what you can expect from the movie.

The story begins halfway through the adventure when five campers go out after hours investigating a strange event everyone witnessed: a woman who becomes a giant.

bear. This is just the first of many bizarre occurrences that Jo, April, Molly, Mal and Ripley encounter at summer camp for "Hardcore Lady types".

The Lumberjans, as explorers are called, team up to solve puzzles, defeat three-eyed creatures, and escape the wrath of their vigilant adviser.

Jen Each protagonist has an ability that helps the group conquer each obstacle. The brave and adorable characters shine with a lush personality and

challenge gender stereotypes. Little details make these episodes stand out: the hipster Yetis guarding a mysterious lighthouse, the cute Molly and Mal

they look at each other, and Ripley's penchant for animals and all things cute.

