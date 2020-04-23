Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins signs two-year contract extension

Just days after signing their starting goalie for a contract extension, the Columbus Blue Jackets have done the same with their second stringer.

The team announced Thursday that they agreed to the terms of a two-year contract extension with rookie Elvis Merzlikins. The Riga, Latvia native was a featured artist in his first season and was recently rated the # 1 rookie 25 and older by NHL.com.

"We have believed for several years that Elvis Merzlikins was the best goalkeeper outside of the NHL while playing in Switzerland and this year has shown that he has the ability and drive to be a very good goalkeeper in this league," said Blue Jackets. general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in the team's press release. "He is fast, athletic and driven to succeed and we are excited to see what the future holds for Elvis and our hockey club."

Merzlikins, 26, played for the Swiss team HC Lugano from 2011-2019, twice winning the Jacques Plante Trophy for best goalkeeper in Switzerland (2016, 2018). He was selected by Columbus in the third round of the 2012 draft before finally making his NHL debut this season.

In his first year in the league, Merzlikins started 31 games, posting a record 13-9-8. He led all GAA rookie netminders (2.35) and shutouts (five) and led the entire NHL in GAA between December 31 and the season break on March 12. The netminder also posted a .923 saving percentage, ranking him sixth among NHL goalkeepers with a minimum of 20 games.

The news of his extension comes less than a week after Blue Jackets starter Joonas Korpisalo penciled paper over a two-year extension. Korpisalo had the best season of his NHL career this year, winning 19 of the 37 games he played and named his first All-Star Game. He suffered a knee injury earlier this year that kept him out for almost two months, during which time Merzlikins became a goal.

With their top two netminders locked in for the foreseeable future, the Blue Jackets have found stability in the position despite Sergei Bobrovsky's departure last season. Merzlikins and Korpisalo are also just a few years away from the age of 30, so we could see the two of them fighting for the initial job for years to come.