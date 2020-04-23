Blake Shelton Supports the Oklahoma Food Bank Amid the COVID-19 Crisis with a Donation of $ 150,000

WENN

Urging others to contribute whatever they can to the Give From Home Day fundraiser, the singer from & # 39; País de Dios & # 39; He claims that he cannot live with the knowledge that many go to bed hungry.

Country music superstar Blake Shelton has pledged $ 150,000 (£ 121,409) for the Give From Home Day fundraiser in support of the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank.

The 43-year-old star announced the donation on Tuesday, April 21, urging fans to contribute whatever they could to the campaign, organized by KOCO 5, a local ABC affiliate, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"A lot of Oklahomans will go to bed hungry tonight. That's not something I can live with," the killer said in a clip. "That is why I am going to donate to the Regional Food Bank, the Oklahoma Food Bank. I hope you will join me and help me from home."

"The voice "American star added:" Send that donation because a lot of people are counting on us. "

Blake is isolating himself amid the Covid-19 crisis with his girlfriend gwen Stefani, and previously revealed that she plans to spend her downtime growing her hair in a mullet style. Previously, he sported a similar appearance early in his career.