Bhushan Kumar confirms the sequel to Raid starring Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar have been planning a sequel to the 2018 hit Raid. Reports suggest that the Raid sequel will also be based on a real-life story.

Raid, released in 2018, was written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It was inspired by the real-life income tax raid carried out by officials from the Income Tax Department under the leadership of a brave and upright official from the Indian Tax Service in the 1980s. Raid 2 also It will be a tribute to men who do not wear the uniform.

Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news saying the sequel will be a great multi-movie franchise. He also stated that he and Ajay along with Kumar Mangat will carry Raid forward. The script for Part 2 is being developed. Since the original was a much-loved movie, the sequel is a huge responsibility. Bhushan Kumar also said that after Tanhaji's super hit: The Unsung Warrior, there is a lot of pressure to live up to expectations. He said they always aimed to create high-concept movies.

Raid 2 will begin next year and is expected to end on a marathon schedule. After the closing, Ajay will start working on Thank God together with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. He will also start shooting for Chanakya.