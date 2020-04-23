Beyonce Pledges $ 6 Million Donation for Covid-19 Mental Health Relief Efforts

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Single Ladies & # 39; has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to help ease the 'immense mental and personal health burdens placed on essential workers during the COVID-19' pandemic.

Beyonce Knowles has teamed up with the boss of Twitter Jack dorsey to provide $ 6 million in relief funds for mental health support services.

Funding from BeyGOOD, a Beyonce nonprofit, through Dorsey's #startsmall initiative, which she has raised with $ 1 billion in capital from her Square mobile payment platform, will go to various organizations that provide services mental health and wellness.

The money will go to organizations across the United States through partnerships with the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

A press release stated that BeyGOOD bosses acknowledge, "the immense mental and personal health burdens placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Continuing to highlight the pressure on African Americans working in these occupations, he continued: "In our major cities, African Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these essential occupations, and will need mental health and wellness personal care support, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis. "

United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25 Ministries, and many other organizations, including NAMI centers in New York, Detroit, New Orleans, and Houston, will all benefit from the money.